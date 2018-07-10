ISL 2018: Veteran defender Anwar Ali reunites with Mumbai City FC

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 224 // 10 Jul 2018, 17:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Anwar Ali in action during his previous stint with Mumbai City FC

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC have signed former player Anwar Ali from ATK. The defender joins the Islanders after two years away from the club.

In case you didn't know...

Anwar Ali began his career with the Punjab Police team before moving on to JCT. The Punjab-born player was with JCT for four years before moving on to Dempo.

Ali's first big break came when Mohun Bagan came calling in 2010. The defender would go on to play for the Kolkata-based side for two years before moving on to newer pastures. After a stint with United Sikkim, the 33-year-old went on to sign for I-League club Mumbai FC.

Delhi Dynamos came calling in 2014, and Ali left Mumbai FC to join the ISL side, before returning to Mumbai two years later. In 2016, Ali signed for Mumbai City FC for the first time and having played for them for one year, moved on to East Bengal and then ATK.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City FC announced via Twitter, that they have re-signed former player Anwar Ali. Ali previously played for Mumbai during the 2016 Indian Super League campaign and returns to the Islanders in a bid to boost their defense.

We've added more steel to our defence by bringing back Anwar Ali, who will look to continue the stellar partnership he had forged with our wall, Lucian Goian in Season 3. #WelcomebackAnwar pic.twitter.com/VfRXhRwwpF — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 10, 2018

Ali formed an impressive partnership with defender Lucian Goian in his previous stint with Mumbai City FC. A partnership which helped the club finish top of the table in the regular season, before finally bowing out in the playoffs. Such was the strength of Mumbai's defensive partnership, that the Islanders conceded just eight goals all season.

Mumbai City FC enjoyed a torrid time last time around and will hope that the signing of Ali can bring back some good memories.

What's next?

Mumbai City have been heavily involved in the transfer market before the start of the 2018-19 Indian Super League season. Ali becomes their ninth signing of the transfer window as Mumbai look to improve on their last season's position.

Will Anwar Ali bring back the glory days for Mumbai City FC? Do let us know in the comments below.