ISL 2019/20: Chennaiyin FC v ATK | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

ATK will look to carry the momentum on from the 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC

It will be a clash of the two-time Indian Super League champions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday evening, when Chennaiyin FC host ATK, with the hosts desperate for a turnaround in their form, and ATK high on confidence.

Chennaiyin have now failed to find the net in over 500 ISL minutes stretching across the end of last season and the beginning of this, and despite having their share of chances in their last game, they had to share to spoils in a goalless draw with Mumbai City FC.

ATK, meanwhile, smashed Hyderabad FC 5-0, with a brace each for David Williams and Edu Garcia. Roy Krishna, too, got on the scoresheet.

Antonio Lopez Habas will look for his side to continue their form from the last game, while John Gregory has said that Chennaiyin will have to keep up their performance levels, for the results to automatically follow.

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: Match Information

Date: 30 October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: Team News

For Chennaiyin, there are no big concerns, apart from Jeje Lalpekhlua, who has been a long-term absentee. In their quest to find goals, Gregory might hand a start to Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis over Andre Schembri. Valskis looked sharp in the last game against Mumbai, and had a couple of half-chances to score from.

For ATK on the other hand, there is no reason to change anything. Habas has stumbled upon a formation that works for his side, and although Michael Soosairaj would like to play a little higher up the pitch, he's done his job for his manager in this 3-4-2-1 system.

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: Probable Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Javi Hernandez, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: ISL Form Guide

Chennaiyin FC: D-L-L-D-L

ATK: W-L-W-L-L

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th clash between the two sides, with ATK holding an advantage in terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides. Last season, ATK did the double over Chennaiyin, winning 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium before coming out 3-2 winners in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC Wins: 3

ATK Wins: 5

Draws: 4

Chennaiyin FC v ATK: Prediction

Chennaiyin are still crying out for goals, and have shown only in glimpses what they are capable of, going forward. On the other hand, ATK's big hitters came to the party in their last game against Hyderabad FC.

With Chennaiyin already having lost to one free-scoring side in FC Goa, it won't be a surprise if Williams, Krishna and co. put them to the sword again

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-2 ATK