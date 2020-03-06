ISL 2019-20: DHL offers Indian football fans an once-in-a-lifetime fan experience

Anyone who has followed the Indian Super League would be aware of the association of DHL as its logistics partner. Every match, DHL makes a fan’s dream come true by providing them with the best seats in the house and also an opportunity to feature on the national television ahead of the match.

On a match day – DHL brings a unique twist to its famed delivery service. What one witness’s is a fan dressed as a DHL courier boy ‘delivering’ the match ball before the ‘Kick – Off’. For a fan, this is a once in lifetime-money-can’t-buy experience, as they get to witness their idols and football superstars from close quarters.

This time to add to the excitement, DHL for the first time brings this opportunity to the football fan to deliver the match ball at the ISL 2020 finals. A football fan, residing in Goa, can now get the best seats in the house, feel the energy of the power packed finals and deliver the match ball before the referee blows the whistle. They will also be part of a campaign that delivers the ISL trophy to the final and the jerseys to the semi-finalists.

How can you participate?

All you have to do is answer a simple contest on Sportskeeda’s Instagram page and get a chance to be part of the footballing extravaganza. Please note that since the finals will be played in Goa, the contest is only for the fans based in the city.

A dream come true, right? Here’s how you can fulfill your dream:

Participate in Sportskeeda’s contest on Instagram following the terms & conditions Answer the contest correctly and you get a chance to become the lucky winner.

The contest is set to go live on 11th March, 4 PM. So, stay tuned!

How the ISL is setting up currently

All eyes are set on the second leg of the ISL semi-finals. FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC, hoping to overturn a 1-4 deficit while Bengaluru FC will look to defend their slim 1-0 lead against ATK away from home.

Although Chennaiyin have one foot in the final, FC Goa will go all out to overturn the deficit. Mind you the crucial away goal (scored by Saviour Gama in the 85th minute) and the backing of the home crowd for the second leg can play a key role.

Chennaiyin had ran riot prior to Gama’s goal as a second half blitzkrieg saw them score four goals in the space of 25 minutes. Lucian Goian opened the floodgates in the 54th minute before Anirudh Thapa made it 2-0 seven minutes later. Eli Sabia and Lallianzuala Chhangte rounded off the scoring in the 77th and 79th minute to give Chennaiyin an unassailable lead.

The other semi-final between ATK and Bengaluru was a complete contrast to the tie in Chennai. Deshorn Brown was the lone goalscorer in front of their only one who managed to score in the first leg. His goal gave his side a slender 1-0 lead but ATK would fancy themselves to qualify for the final by overcoming the deficit in the second leg.

It would be interesting to see which two sides make a place in the final. Whosoever qualifies, this is a unique opportunity for one lucky fan. All you have to do is answer a simple question and enjoy the moment of their lifetime in the ultimate match of the tournament by becoming the DHL delivery expert on the 14th of March in Goa!