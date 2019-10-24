ISL 2019/20, FC Goa 3-0 Chennaiyin FC: 5 Talking Points

The Gaurs began their journey of the sixth season with a 3-0 victory over two-time champions Chennaiyin FC (Pic Courtesy: ISL website)

FC Goa kicked off their ISL campaign with a bang. The Gaurs began their journey with a 3-0 victory over two-time champions Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC's struggles in the league from the last season continued as Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas and Carlos Pena got on the scoresheet for FC Goa.

The Gaurs outshined the visitors in all departments, as they controlled the major part of the game. While FC Goa worked as a complete unit, Chennaiyin FC were exactly the opposite. The attackers failed to convert the chances that came their way. FC Goa's defence too put up a good show to keep the opposition under control.

The first goal came from Manvir Singh's run inside the box, as none of the Chennaiyin FC players were able to stop him. Seiminlen Doungel's was at the right place to deflect the ball into the net. The second goal, in the 62nd minute, outlined Chennaiyin FC's sub-par defensive qualities. Carlos Pena's goal in the 81st minute finished off proceedings for the hosts.

Now, we look at five talking points from FC Goa's splendid contest against Chennaiyin FC.

#5 FC Goa begins from where they left off

FC Goa, are without doubt, one of the most entertaining sides in ISL. They have always been known for their attacking brand of football.

The Gaurs scored 36 goals last season, out of which 16 came from Ferran Coro, the 'Golden Boot Award' winner. The club managed to retain the services of most of their players from the previous season.

Seiminlen Doungel, who was signed from Kerala Blasters FC in this transfer window was the only debutant in Lobera's starting lineup.

Keeping the heart of the team same, the manager successfully began from where they left off. Scoring goals and keeping the defence intact were routine jobs for the boys from Goa. The team led by Mandar Rao Desai never lacked understanding as Len Doungel too blended into the system with ease.

In the 2018/19 season, Goa scored three or more goals in nine of their outings. They also had the same number of clean sheets throughout the edition. Finishing the game with three goals and a clean sheet, FC Goa have not changed even a bit after the six months.

