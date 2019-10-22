ISL 2019/20: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

Last season's runners-up FC Goa will begin their new ISL campaign at home on Wednesday

Last season's Indian Super League runners-up FC Goa begin their 2019-20 ISL campaign on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, as they host Chennaiyin FC with both teams heading into a new season full of hope, and harbouring big ambitions.

Incidentally, it was the same fixture that began these two teams' respective ISL journies back in 2014. On that night, Chennaiyin ran out 2-1 winners, with Balwant Singh becoming the first-ever Indian to score in the ISL.

In recent years, it has been a lot closer between the two sides, although Goa blitzed Chennaiyin in the two games last season, scoring four goals across the two games and conceding just one.

Ferran Corominas, in particular, was immense last season, scoring in both games against Chennaiyin. Goa only won 1-0 at the Fatorda, but in truth, that could have been a cricket scoreline if they wanted it to be.

Sergio Lobera is not going to change his ways, but John Gregory will look for inspiration, considering that he's a lucky man to still be in the job after last season.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 24 October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

There are no injury concerns for either side, but metronomic midfielder Ahmed Jahouh is suspended for Goa, after the red card he picked up in last year's final.

Jeje Lalpekhlua is still on the way back to full fitness after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, so he is unlikely to be rushed back into action too early.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Lineups

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian, Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivallero, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: ISL Form Guide

FC Goa: L-L-W-W-L

Chennaiyin FC: L-D-L-W-L

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 6 wins

Chennaiyin FC: 6 wins

Draw: 1

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Key Players

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas has been his goal-hungry self in pre-season again, and the ISL's all-time top-scorer will be raring to go for a tilt at his third straight Golden Boot award.

Chennaiyin FC: Lucian Goian will captain the side, having moved from Mumbai City FC. Chennaiyin had big woes in defence last season, and against the likes of Coro, Len and Brandon, their defence needs to stand tall, and Goian has got to lead them to do just that.

FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC: Predictions

Although Chennaiyin are expected to show a much better version of themselves this season, Goa will likely have too much for them, even in Jahouh's absence.

Goa are well-drilled, familiar with each other and an unstoppable force at Fatorda. So you cannot look past a home win, here.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Chennaiyin FC