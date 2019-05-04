×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL 2019-20 : Kerala Blasters rope in youngster Zayed bin Waleed

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
News
84   //    04 May 2019, 07:57 IST

Zayed bin Waleed was linked to Jamshedpur FC as well.
Zayed bin Waleed was linked to Jamshedpur FC as well.

What's the story?

In a rather unprecedented move, Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC have roped in Dubai-based Calicut-born midfielder Zayed bin Waleed for the 2019-20 season as Sportskeeda, reported earlier.

Waleed will join the Blasters from the Dubai-based du LaLiga High Performance Centre U-18 team. The du LaLiga High Performance Centre is a global initiative by Spain’s LaLiga enabling the youth across the UAE to train yearlong to become future national, regional and international pro-footballers.

In case you didn't know...

Zayed has played for academies based in the United Arab Emirates like the Manchester United Soccer School and Manchester City School of Football.

Zayed was previously called up to try out for the Indian team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup but was found to be illegible as he was 120 days younger than the minimum age limit set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

After being scouted by the Du LaLiga High Performance Centre in the Under-16 category, Zayed went twice to Spain and got the experience of playing against the youth teams of Cadiz, Sevilla, Almeria, Granada, Real Betis and Malaga.

He also trained with Abu Dhabi-based clubs Al Jazira FC and Al Nasr before his induction into the Du LaLiga High Performance Centre.

The heart of the matter

It was in theAl Ethihad Sports Academy that Zayed happened to play with Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad, who was named the Emerging Player of the ISL 2018-19 season. Since, then the youngster has had a growing impulse to go back to his country of origin and play for one of the domestic clubs. As, Sportskeeda earlier reported regarding a possible Kerala Blasters or Jamshedpur move, the midfielder chose the former.

“I have always watched Kerala Blasters play on television and I’m eager to score my first goal at the Home-ground”, said an excited Zayed, who was previously with the Du Laliga HPC U18 Team, UAE.

“Zayed is one of the many young Kerala players who has a bright future. We hope we are able to give him the right platform and coaching to help him realize his true potential” expressed Ishfaq Ahmed, Assistant Coach, Kerala Blasters.
Advertisement

It is certainly a great decision taken by the Kerala Blasters management who have received a tonne of flak from the fans for not going for local names.

A Calicut-born boy with such credibility will certainly bring joy to the Yellow faithful. Adding on to the contentment among the fans, it can also be described as the correct intent of the Southerners to invest in Youth Football and nourish new talents.

If given a proper platform, the roping in of Zayed bin Waleed can do wonders for the Kochi-based franchise.

What's next?

The Transfer-window opens in June and alike all the other clubs in the world, the Indian Clubs will look to make best of the transfer window, including Kerala Blasters and get some quality names on the board.


Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters FC Indian Football
Advertisement
Indian Football Transfers: Kerala's budding star to follow in Sahal Abdul Samad's footsteps?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2019-20 : Kerala Blasters rope in young goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh
RELATED STORY
ISL transfers: Real Kashmir's Bilal Khan to join Kerala Blasters; Dheeraj Singh set to leave KBFC?
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: Manjappada boycott, Cyberbullying and more - 5 things Kerala Blasters got wrong this season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Top 10 Best Players To Have Represented Kerala Blasters FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Top 6 players for Kerala Blasters this season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United: 5 Talking Points - Calamitous return to Kerala for Gurwinder Singh and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us