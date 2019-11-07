ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC | Match prediction, preview and where to watch

Kerala Blasters will play their third home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) against Odisha FC on Friday evening in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Odisha had a dismal start to the season, losing their first two matches by a one-goal margin. However, the team picked up their first three points against Mumbai City FC in their next match as they pumped four goals past them. Having scored in all three of their games, Odisha FC should be brimming with confidence.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters began their ISL campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory over ATK but lost their following encounters against Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. Having conceded a goal each in all of their matches, keeping a clean sheet would be a tough task for Eelco Schattorie and his team.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 8th November 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Team News

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon ruled out as the pair picked injuries in the past week. Sandesh Jhingan remains out and is recovering after undergoing surgery. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace in the opening fixture against ATK but has blanked in the next two. Jeakson Singh is, supposedly, in Saudi Arabia taking part in AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers.

Sahal Abdul Samad remains the key player in their squad but the youngster is finding it tough to get into the starting line-up under Eelco Schattorie. It would be difficult for Odisha FC to contain his creativity in the attacking third if he starts.

Odisha FC

Josep Gombau has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will be bolstered by the return of Carlos Delgado, who missed the game against Mumbai City FC owing to a suspension.

Aridane Santana is firing on all cylinders up front and the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Jerry Mawihmingthanga also have their scoring boots on. The fans should also keep an eye on youngster Shubham Sarangi, who is playing in an unfamiliar right-back role but has excelled so far.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: ISL Form Guide

Kerala Blasters: W-L-L

Odisha FC: L-L-W

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC but the side from Kochi has faced the team before when it operated under the name of Delhi Dynamos. Both the teams had four wins each, with four out of the twelve fixtures ending in a draw.

Kerala Blasters: 4

Delhi Dynamos: 4

Draw: 4

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Kerala Blasters are winless since their opening day fixture and would love to go into the international break. The team has lost a lot of key players owing to injuries and their absence would be duly felt.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are coming on the back of an impressive win after losing their opening two fixtures. The team from the coastal state has the upper hand on paper and should inflict defeat on their opponents comfortably.

Predicted Score - Kerala Blasters 0-3 Odisha FC