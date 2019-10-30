ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC | Match preview, predictions, live streaming & where to watch details

Mumbai City FC forwards celebrating the stoppage-time winner against Kerala Blasters (Photo: ISL)

The west coast versus east coast battle has a new flavor in the Indian Super League as Mumbai City FC will be hosting the rechristened Odisha FC on 31st October at the Mumbai Football Arena.

While Mumbai fans have had something to cheer about this season, Odisha FC will be reeling from the two losses they suffered in their first two matches of the season.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Match information

Date: 31st October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Team news

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa has reiterated several times that he prefers to trust a fu of 25 players rather than having a preferred XI. The Portuguese manager faces tough times ahead as his squad is depleted with injuries and suspensions for the upcoming fixtures.

Mato Grgic was ruled out for several fixtures after picking up an injury in the first match of the season against Kerala Blasters FC.

In addition to that, Sauvik Chakravarti received a red card in stoppage time against Chennaiyin FC. The 27-year old defender helped his team win a point in the tough away fixture but will not feature in the match against Odisha at home.

Going a further forward on the pitch, Modou Sougou picked up an injury in the first half against Chennaiyin FC and is unlikely to play in the next few games for Mumbai City FC. Club captain Paulo Machado is also partially fit but will in all probability feature against Odisha FC.

Odisha FC

Josep Gombau is under a bit of pressure as Odisha FC are yet to pick up any points this season. In addition to that, he also has a few concerns regarding the starting XI for the match against Mumbai.

Carlos Delgado was sent off in the 2-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC and Gaurav Bora is in line to make his Indian Super League debut on Thursday. Diawandou Diagne impressed as a substitute with his raw speed and crossing ability and would be hoping to do the same in the next match.

Nanda Kumar and Jerry Mawhmingthanga might flank Xisco Hernandez, giving way for Francisco Dorronsoro to start between the sticks.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Probable line-ups

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (GK), Hmingthanmawia, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti.

Odisha FC (4-3-3): Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Gaurav Bora, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nanda Kumar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Aridane Santana.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Form guide

Mumbai City FC: D-W-W-L-L

Odisha FC: L-L-D-D-W

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC: 5

Odisha FC (as Delhi Dynamos FC): 2

Draw: 3

Mumbai City FC have a huge head-to-head advantage against Odisha FC (previously known as Delhi Dynamos FC) and the Islanders will want to extend their well-maintained record in this match.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Key players

Mumbai City FC

Paulo Machado and Serge Kevyn would be crucial for the home side going forward while Amrinder Singh would be expecting to keep a third consecutive clean sheet this season.

Odisha FC

Diawandou Diagne would be crucial to Gombau's plans as the manager would be hoping to turn his team's fortunes around in the third match of the 2019/20 season.

Xisco Hernandez and Nanda Kumar would be in charge of creating the chances for the visitors in Thursday's match and Jerry will hope to exploit his pace to get behind Mumbai's back-line.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Predictions

The Islanders have been defensively solid this season as Amrinder Singh has not let the ball hit the back of the net. At home, Jorge Costa's men would be buoyed by the crowd and are expected to beat an Odisha FC side still trying to find its feet in the ISL.

Predicted score: Mumbai City FC 4-0 Odisha FC