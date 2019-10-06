ISL 2019-20: Nestor Gordillo's agent hopeful of ban getting reduced

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 60 // 06 Oct 2019, 14:01 IST

Nestor Gordillo scored 8 goals and bagged 12 assists in the previous season of I-League for champions Chennai City FC

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) imposed a four-month ban on Nestor Gordillo for illegally signing a pre-contract with former Indian Super League side FC Pune City, despite having a year left with reigning I-League champions Chennai City FC. The player and his agent took the matter to AIFF's Appeals Committee immediately and are hopeful the tenure of it would get reduced.

"Once the decision was out, straightaway we appealed to the AIFF Appeals Committee. We believe it is a harsh decision. He has to pay a hefty fine as well as serve a four-month ban. A ban on top of the fine is too much," his agent told Sportskeeda.

Chennai City FC terminated his contract once AIFF gave the verdict and asked him to pay a compensation of three-months salary to the club alongside a fine of Rs 50,000/- to the parent body.

"Alfonso Leon Lleo, who bailed Messi in his tax fraud case and did the financial valuation of Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG is Nestor's lawyer in the Appeals Committee. He has helped us a lot and took part in the AIFF meetings via video conferences from Spain. We hope the federation listens to us and reduce the tenure," he added.

Nestor, meanwhile, has penned a deal with Hyderabad FC for the 2019-20 season of ISL. However, the Spaniard's four-month ban remains in effect till 13 December 2019, meaning he would miss the first eight matches of his new club. If the ban is reduced, the fans could see Nestor in action before that.

"They were supposed to give the verdict in the first week of September itself. But, it got delayed due to the lack of committee members and other stuff. We are expecting they will give the decision maximum by the third week of October."

The 2019-20 season of ISL kicks off on 20th October with ATK locking horns against Kerala Blasters. Hyderabad FC will make their ISL debut five days later when they take on the two-time champions in Kolkata.