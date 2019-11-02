ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC and FC Goa play out a thrilling 2-2 draw

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 02 Nov 2019, 01:28 IST

Gyan got himself a goal but couldn't help NorthEast United FC secure all three points (Image courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa played their third game of ISL 2019-20 in Guwahati. At full time, the scoreboard read 2-2 in what was probably the best match of the season so far.

FC Goa took an early lead and looked threating right from the outset. The Highlanders took their time to get into the game and were a completely different side in the second half compared to the first half.

With NorthEast United leading 2-1 at the 90th minute, the Highlanders faithful were celebrating a rare win against FC Goa. But when you have FC Goa as your opponent, you can always expect some injury time drama and this is precisely what happened.

Sergio Lobera, the Spanish coach of FC Goa, felt that his side should have won the game within the first 30 minutes, with the number of chances they created in that span.

"When your strikers have 90-95% accuracy, you expect them to convert those chances." is what Sergio Lobera had to say about the way his team played. He also added that getting late goals in two crucial games shows that his team have a never say die attitude and fight until the very end.

"I am sad for the way we conceded at the very end, but, I am extremely proud of the performance the boys put in." is what Robert Jarni said about his sides performance today.

Both the coaches didn't want to say anything about the referee even after a brawl happening on the pitch.

Milan Singh, who had an excellent game today, spoke after the game and said that this game would act as a perfect lesson for the team and help them learn from their mistakes.

"Even though I have played in NorthEast United FC before, this is a new team under a new coach. The coach is making me play in a more advanced role, and I am enjoying my new role," said Milan.

Both NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have five points after playing three games each. The Highlanders and the Gaurs will hope to go into the long international break unbeaten.