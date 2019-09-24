ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni opens up on his hopes for the new season, playing career and more (Exclusive)

Robert Jarni during the interaction with Sportskeeda.

NorthEast United FC, the Indian Super League team owned by John Abraham have roped in Croatian Robert Jarni as the head coach of the side.

Robert Jarni is a big name in Croatian football being an integral member of the FIFA World Cup 1998 squad which made it to the semi-finals and eventually finished third.

Igor Stimac the Indian national team coach, and Robert Jarni were teammates in the historic Croatian side of 1998. The Highlanders have followed the national federations' footsteps in recruiting a Croatian manager.

Robert Jarni will hope to match the expectations of the fans especially after NorthEast had their best season last year.

Highlanders, please welcome World Cup Bronze Medallist and former Croatian U-20 Manager, Robert Jarni, as the new Head Coach of NEUFC! 🔴⚫⚪#StrongerTogether #8States1United #WelcomeJarni pic.twitter.com/q1gbZxl9j9 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 5, 2019

Sportskeeda caught up with the NorthEast United gaffer for an exclusive interview.

SK: Coach, how did you begin playing football?

RJ: I used to play locally in my hometown in the northern part of Croatia, but then at the age of 16, I moved to Split in the southern part of Croatia to play for Hajduk Split. That move changed my life, and I made my foray into the world of professional football.

I was a part of the Hajduk Split team for five years in which I played over 100 games.

SK: How was your time in Italy?

RJ: I moved to Italy in 1991 when I joined Bari. I spend two years in Bari from 1991 to 1993. Then in 1993, I joined Torino and spend one year there before joining Juventus in 1994. I played one season for Juventus before going to Spain to join Real Betis.

SK: Is your time at Real Betis the best years as a player in your life?

RJ: I joined Betis in 1995 from Juventus and was there for three years. If you look at the stats then yes my time at Betis was the best as a player. I scored a few goals had a lot of assists. It was a very good time.

SK: Joining Coventry City from Real Betis and then immediately joining Real Madrid without even playing a game in England. Some say the move was a conspiracy by Madrid to get you to join them because Betis wasn't willing to sell you to Madrid. How true is it?

RJ: (Laughs) There is no controversy or conspiracy. I completed my move to Coventry City from Betis. After I joined Coventry, I received a call from Real Madrid, then they also rang up the club, and everyone knows what happens when you get a call from Real Madrid, you don't say 'no'.

SK: The 1998 World Cup was a dream run for Croatia, and you had a vital role to play in that squad what are your thoughts of that team?

RJ: As a team, we were excellent during that period of 1996-1998. We had some stars and some outstanding players who could play as a team. That combination and bonding helped us achieve what we achieved.

SK: Is the goal against Germany in the World Cup quarterfinal's the most beautiful moment of your career?

RJ: It is definitely one of the most special moments in my career. A long-range goal in the World Cup quarterfinals which helped us reach the semi-finals is always going to be unique.

It was also the revenge game of sorts because in the Euros before the World Cup Germany beat us, and there were some poor referee decisions in that game. So when we beat Germany in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, it gave us immense pleasure.

SK: How was life after Real Madrid?

RJ: I joined Las Palmas after Real Madrid, and I helped them gain promotion to the La Liga and then played another season with them in the La Liga.

Then I moved to Greece in 2001 to play for Panathinaikos.

After that, I played a bit of Futsal both in the club and national level. (Jarni is the only Croatian player to have Futsal and Football apps for both the National teams).

SK: How did you enter into the managerial role in football?

RJ: From my time as a player, I had made up my mind that after retiring, I would become a manager. So after I hung up my boots, I got started as a manager. I was lucky to begin my managerial role in the same place from where I began my playing career, Hajduk Split.

SK: You have coached a lot of underage sides including the Croatian National U-19 team, do you like working with youngsters?

RJ: Yes, I enjoy working with young players. Working with young players is always a challenge. It is a very crucial moment for the players, and they have to remain focused not just on the pitch but also off the pitch. As a coach, I try to impart the best practices around to the players so that they develop as a person and as a player also.

SK: How did NorthEast United FC happen for you?

RJ: Well I was approached by Mr Prasanth Agarwal. I found the prospect of coaching in India very appealing, and so I made up my mind to come here and be a part of NorthEast United FC.

SK: Did you speak with Igor Stimac before coming to India?

RJ: (Smiles) Yes! I did. He said some adorable things about the place. I also searched and followed some of the footballing stories about India. I knew about the two league structure present in the country before coming here.

SK: You were in the stands for the India vs Oman game. What is your assessment of this Indian side?

RJ: It is a new Indian team under Igor. He is trying to get his idea in place about how to play the game. India should have won the game in Guwahati, but that lack of concentration in the last 10 minutes hurt them.

Seeing the Qatar game, I was impressed. They played a very different game compared to the Oman game. They were very defensive, but they could have scored in the counter-attacks.

Look, coaching a national side is very different to coaching a club side. With the national team, you get very less time to practice and get your ideas in place. Generally, a national coach only gets around four days before a game. After the match, they again get together after two or three months, so it is a very challenging job.

SK: Keeping rankings aside, how big is the difference in quality between India and the rest of the top footballing nations?

RJ: It will be wrong to judge that, but India has talented players. It needs to work on the other aspects of the game. But we cannot deny the fact that there is still a vast gap between the top European nations and India at the moment.

SK: Last year, NorthEast United had its best season in the Indian Super League. Do you think you can replicate that performance this season?

RJ: (Laughs) See I am not a fortune teller or an astrologer who can predict the future. All I can do is get my team ready for the ISL and play to the best of our abilities. If we can perform to the best of our ability, then I am very confident that we will deliver this season.

SK: Speaking of NorthEast United FC how is the team shaping up and what is your initial assessment of the players available to you?

RJ: First of all, it is a very young side with a lot of youngsters. The problem with youngsters is that they are inexperienced. We have good foreigners who know the league, so if we can get the combination of Indian and foreign players right then, I am confident of good things happening.