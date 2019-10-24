ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC v Odisha FC | Match preview, predictions, live streaming & where to watch details

Jose Leudo straying offside against Bengaluru FC (Photo credit: ISL)

A side that let go of their manager, captain, leading goalscorer from last season and their first-choice goalkeeper coming up against a team that has struggled to bag victories in the previous few seasons of the Indian Super League promises to be an exciting encounter.

A change of name and city could not prevent Odisha FC from suffering another defeat in the Indian Super League as they started their campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. On the other hand, Robert Jarni's new look NorthEast United FC held reigning champions Bengaluru FC to a 0-0 draw.

Both the sides will be playing their second match of the season and the fans will have a peep into their fortunes for this season by the end of the 90th minute on 26th October.

NorthEast United FC v Odisha FC: Match Information

Date: 26th October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

NorthEast United FC

Robert Jarni selected the vastly experienced Subashish Roy Chowdhary in goal ahead of Pawan Kumar and the 29-year old would be hoping to get his first start of the season against Odisha FC.

The centre-back pairing of Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski already seems to be clicking with Jose Leudo protecting the back four. Shouvik Ghosh will be challenging Rakesh Pradhan for the left-back spot in the manager's preferred XI.

Odisha FC

Josep Gambau has the whole squad to his disposal and can field his best XI in the match. The loss of Lallianzuala Chhangte puts more pressure on the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Aridane Santana to create and finish goalscoring chances.

The four-man defence of Sarangi, Gharami, Delgado and Das looked solid in the first match but Gaurav Bora is waiting in the wings for his chance to impress the manager.

Diawandou Diagne didn't feature in the first match but is expected to either start or come off the bench against Robert Jarni's NorthEast United.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Probable line-ups

NorthEast United (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar (GK), Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Martin Chaves, Nikhil Kadam, Asamoah Gyan

Odisha FC (4-3-3): Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nanda Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Form Guide

NorthEast United: D-D-D-W-L

Odisha FC: L-D-D-W-W

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

NorthEast United FC: 3

Odisha FC: 3

Draw: 4

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Key Players

NorthEast United FC

Martin Chaves and Asamoah Gyan would be the key men for Jarni as the Croatian manager looks for his first win of the season against Odisha FC. Heerings and Komorski would be expected to excel in their partnership once again as the Highlanders aim for a victory.

Odisha FC

Francisco Dorronsoro would be a key figure as Chaves and Gyan will be looking to get off the mark this season. Xisco Hernandez would be hoping to create vital chances from his crucial No.10 position.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Predictions

The Highlanders put on an impressive display against Bengaluru FC in the first match and are expected to steamroll past Odisha FC who looked clueless against a 10-man Jamshedpur FC for more than 45 minutes.

Predicted Score: NorthEast United FC 3-1 Odisha FC