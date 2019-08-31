ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United start life under Robert Jarni

From(R-L) Rakesh Pradhan, Robert Jarni, Sasa Glavas, Khalid Jamil, Redeem Tlang

NorthEast United FC had been labelled as the ISL's permanent bottom half team, after failing to reach the playoffs even once in the first four seasons. Last season though, they surprised everyone with their performances and eventually made it to the playoffs where they lost to eventual champions Bengaluru FC.

The NorthEast United faithful wished to see their team continue getting positive results, and due to that wish, the fans had asked the management via social media to retain the likes of coach Eelco Schattorie and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The club management did notice the demands that the fans made, but couldn't retain either of the two as Kerala Blasters picked up the duo by offering a much better deal than the Highlanders.

The club management looked towards the Indian National Team's coach Igor Stimac's teammate in the Croatian Robert Jarni to take charge of NorthEast United FC.

Jarni has had an illustrious playing career that saw the Croatian left-back play in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. He also played for some of the biggest clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Juventus and Real Betis.

During his first media interaction in Guwahati, Robert Jarni made it clear that he intended to play a swift, fast-paced attacking brand of football.

The 50-year-old Croatian also made it clear that for the club to gain success the foreign players need to take more responsibility as the Indian contingent this season in NEUFC consists of a very young bunch of players. Jarni will be assisted by his assistant Sasa Glavas, who is also from Croatia.

"I spoke with Igor before coming to India, and he said positive things about the country to me. I also followed a few games of Indian Super League last season, so I had an idea about the league," Jarni said about his feelings before joining NorthEast United as the head coach.

When asked about what would be his first task as a coach, he said: "First of all I would want to change the players' mentality and the way they think about the game and how it should be played. If we can change that, then the rest will happen. Tactics, technique all those can be developed, but for all those to happen, you need the right mentality."

Former I-League winning coach Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the head of youth development of NorthEast United FC this season.

Speaking about his plans, the ex-East Bengal coach said: "My first aim is to build the reserve squad for the team so that we can participate in the 2nd division I-League along with other tournaments. We are also looking to set up a residential academy for our U-13, U-15, U-18 teams."

NorthEast United will head to the United Arab Emirates for a pre-season camp early in September and will return in October.

NorthEast United have also retained Federico Gallego and Joseph Leudo. Talks are also on with Croatian defender Mislav Komorski who played for NorthEast United last season but was sidelined due to injury.

With the club making some exciting foreign signings and retaining some of the best performers from last season, the fans have started believing again that the team can replicate last season's performances.