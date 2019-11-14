ISL 2019-20: Three possible managerial replacements for John Gregory at Chennaiyin FC

John Gregory's days appear to be numbered.

A title-winner in his first year as head coach of the Chennaiyin FC, John Gregory’s fall from grace has been stunning.

Following a calamitous campaign last season, Chennaiyin FC has hit new lows in the ongoing campaign. John Gregory’s men have started the new season with four straight losses, failing to score a single goal in those matches.

Following his club's dispiriting 0-3 loss to Bengaluru FC last Sunday, Gregory hinted it is time for him to step down as the head coach.

“It's about time I sit with the owner and had a talk. We can't continue like this. I carried this club on my shoulders for the last two years. It's not easy, I have never worked so hard in my life. It might be time for someone else to take over. This is the worst I have felt in my time here. The club comes first and we have to do what’s best for it,”

Gregory offered to resign last season but Chennaiyin bosses handed him a new contract, reposing faith in his abilities. With the Englishman reluctant to continue, it will be interesting to see whom they choose to appoint in the dugout before the season ends- a season that could easily slip away.

Let's look at three candidates that could fill the vacant managerial position at Chennaiyin FC.

#1 Robin Dutt

Indian-origin German manager Robin Dutt,is open to coaching in India

The Indian-origin manager could prove to be an astute appointment given his pedigree in German football.

The 55-year-old recently expressed his desire to coach in India, “The next time I get a break, I could go to India. I am open to the possibility of coaching in India”.

After being dismissed from his recent assignment with Vlf Bochum, it seems Dutt could have his wish fulfilled with Chennaiyin FC. Born and brought up Cologne, Dutt’s managerial career began in 1995 with the regional side, TSG Leonberg. Since then he has coached second division side Stuttgart Kickers as well as first division Bundeliga clubs FC Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Werder Bremen.

Dutt also briefly served as the sporting director of the German Football Federation (DFB) and Bundesliga club VFB Stuttgart.

