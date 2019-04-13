ISL 2019: 5 players who can leave Delhi Dynamos FC before the next season

Fernandes' performances have dipped over time

It has been yet another season to forget for the Delhi Dynamos FC, which saw finish at the eighth position in the standings for a second consecutive year. It took them 12 matches to register their first win, their title aspirations were shattered by then. A few wins towards the end of the league saved them the blushes.

The poor form of the players was the last thing their fans could bear. ‘Dynamos Ultras’, a fan club displayed a huge banner upside down during one of their home matches as a mark of protest against the club management. But the incident did not change the fortunes of Delhi Dynamos FC.

It was a heartbreak for the Dynamos’ followers in the Super Cup as well, having lost 3-4 to ATK in the quarter-finals to end their miserable season. The management has to make a lot of changes to ensure a turnaround in the upcoming season.

Let us have a look at 5 players who can leave Delhi Dynamos FC before the next season:

#5 Rana Gharami

Gharami was roped in from Mohun Bagan before the season kicked-off

Maybe the Indian stunned with a goal from a long ranger early in the tournament, the rest of his season yielded nothing fruitful.

Having largely remained in the shadows of other defenders in the squad, Rana Gharami did not play to his potential in the Indian Super League after he was roped in from I-League outfits Mohun Bagan before the start of the season.

The Josep Gambou led unit has let in 27 goals this season, which speaks loads about their defensive instability.

Gianni Zuiverloon has been the best stopper for them, the rest of the lot have been pretty ordinary which in turn reflected the poor stats of the team in this year’s ISL.

Gharami’s stats are not so impressive either, which is an area of concern for Delhi Dynamos FC ahead of the next season. They might well look for other options.

