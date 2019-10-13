ISL 2019 : All you need to know about Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC is the newest entrant to the Indian Super League.

The Indian Super League (ISL) is now in its sixth season and will be having its twelfth city-based team in the upcoming season, as new entrants Hyderabad FC are all set to debut this season from the City of Pearls.

With a sound footballing history consisting of stories of glory from the years of Hyderabad State XI, Hyderabad Police, to the very recent Fateh Hyderabad AFC, the city's footballing scene is set to bloom again after a significant gap.

An ardent Indian football follower is well aware of how Hyderabad Police enthralled the fans of football in the country with their brilliant performances in the Durand and the Rovers Cup under the able leadership of the great Sir Syed Abdul Rahim.

Only time will tell if Hyderabad FC can rekindle such glorious success stories of Hyderabad City in football.

#5 Stadium

The stadium can accommodate up to 30,000 spectators.

Though not an official word yet, Hyderabad FC have shortlisted GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, as their home venue for the upcoming season. The team is yet to train at the venue courtesy renovation and pitch standardisation for the tournament and have camped in Goa.

GMC Balyogi Stadium was constructed in 2003 and was the main host to the infamous 2003 Afro-Asian Games in which India stood second behind China in the medals tally. The 30,000 seater has a roof cover and can host non-sporting events along with all the track and field events just like most of the multi-purpose stadiums in India.

Situated in the suburb of Gachibowli in Hyderabad, the surrounding is a blooming IT and real estate hub and is expected to draw good crowds for all the home games.

Hyderabad FC will open their campaign at home on November 2 against Kerala Blasters after the first two games away from home at Kolkata and Jamshedpur.

