ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about NorthEast United FC Guinean forward Idrissa Sylla

Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United FC have added Guinean striker Idrissa Sylla to bolster their attack ahead of the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season.

Sylla has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career and has plied his trade for Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship. The Guinean is brave on the ball and is renowned for his technical brilliance. Standing at 6'2", Sylla is a potent aerial threat.

With the 29-year-old set to embark on a new journey, we take a look at Idrissa Sylla's career so far.

Le Mans

Born in Guinea's Conakry, Idrissa Sylla began his youth career at French side Le Mans in 2008. After two seasons at Le Mans, Sylla was sent on loan to gain first-team experience at French third-tier side SC Bastia. He would go onto make his professional debut at Bastia and ended his stint at Stade Armand Cesari netting seven goals in 27 league appearances.

Sylla returned to his parent club Le Mans ahead of the 2011/12 season after a successful loan stint. Initially, he featured for Le Mans' reserves' side before breaking into the main team. With a return of 9 goals from 25 Ligue 2 outings, Sylla was the club's joint-top scorer that season. His performances earned him a national call-up and he made his international debut in a friendly against Ivory Coast in February 2012. He remained at Le Mans for another season, making 29 appearances and registering five goals.

Move to Belgium

Idrissa Sylla joined Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem in 2013, following Le Mans' fall to the lower echelons of the French football pyramid. He scored 18 times over two seasons at Waregem and his performances earned him a move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht.

He was featured in the group stages of UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifying matches for RSCA. He made 43 appearances and scored 10 goals for RSCA before departing for England.

Sylla was part of Guinea's squad for the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and featured in the quarterfinals.

Queens Park Rangers

Idrissa Sylla signed for Championship club Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2016/17 season. Sylla was an instant hit at Loftus Road becoming QPR's top-scorer in his first season with 10 goals. He made 67 appearances for QPR, mostly coming on from the bench, and scored 17 goals in two full seasons in the Championship.

Idrissa Sylla's Recent Stints

Idrissa Sylla rejoined the Belgian side Zulte Waregem and was loaned out to KV Oostende for the previous campaign.

On the 20th of October 2020, Sylla's move to the Indian top-flight was made official by NorthEast United FC.

Idrissa Sylla will don the number 11 jersey for NEUFC and is expected to hit the ground running against Mumbai City FC on Saturday, November 21.