ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 4

ATK Mohun Bagan will invite two-time champions Chennaiyin FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday (October 10) for the fourth game of the Indian Super League 2022/23 season.

The hosts roped in Dimitri Petratos, Florentin Pogba, Brendan Hamill, Ashique Kuruniyan and Vishal Kaith in the summer transfer window. Although, they lost a few crucial players like Roy Krishna, Sandesh Jhingan, David Williams, and Amrinder Singh.

It could prove to be a stern test for Juan Ferrando as new-look Chennaiyin FC under Thomas Brandic look to have elevated their determination in the dressing room.

The visitors, who have gone through a revamp with their new foreign recruits, including Kwame Karikari, Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker and Petar Sliskovic, who made notable contributions in the Durand Cup.

"We were missing a special player like Nasser. We found in Prasanth a very good winger. They complete our squad!"

The Mariners will be hoping to go a few steps further this season after crashing out of the semi-finals last campaign. Marina Machans, on the other hand, are eyeing a playoffs spot on the back of two disappointing seasons.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC are yet to taste a victory against ATK Mohun Bagan, having lost two and drawn the other two in four games.

Matches played: 4

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Liston Colaco (eight), Roy Krishna (seven), Manvir Singh (six).

Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (two), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, & Lukasz Gikiewic (one).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (six cleansheets from 22 games).

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (two cleansheets from 9 games) & Debjit Majumder (one cleansheet from 10 games).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57), Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41).

Most passes: Tiri (ATKMB - 929), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68).

Most touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085).

