ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 4

ATK Mohun Bagan will invite two-time champions Chennaiyin FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday (October 10) for the fourth game of the Indian Super League 2022/23 season.
The hosts roped in Dimitri Petratos, Florentin Pogba, Brendan Hamill, Ashique Kuruniyan and Vishal Kaith in the summer transfer window. Although, they lost a few crucial players like Roy Krishna, Sandesh Jhingan, David Williams, and Amrinder Singh.
It could prove to be a stern test for Juan Ferrando as new-look Chennaiyin FC under Thomas Brandic look to have elevated their determination in the dressing room.
The visitors, who have gone through a revamp with their new foreign recruits, including Kwame Karikari, Fallou Diagne, Julius Duker and Petar Sliskovic, who made notable contributions in the Durand Cup.
The Mariners will be hoping to go a few steps further this season after crashing out of the semi-finals last campaign. Marina Machans, on the other hand, are eyeing a playoffs spot on the back of two disappointing seasons.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head
Chennaiyin FC are yet to taste a victory against ATK Mohun Bagan, having lost two and drawn the other two in four games.
Matches played: 4
ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2
Draws: 2
Chennaiyin FC wins: 0
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers in the previous Indian Super League season
ATK Mohun Bagan: Liston Colaco (eight), Roy Krishna (seven), Manvir Singh (six).
Chennaiyin FC: Vladimir Koman & Mirlan Murzaev (two), Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Germanpreet Singh, Rahim Ali, & Lukasz Gikiewic (one).
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Cleansheets from the previous Indian Super League season
ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (six cleansheets from 22 games).
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (two cleansheets from 9 games) & Debjit Majumder (one cleansheet from 10 games).
More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous Indian Super League campaign
Most saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57), Debjit Majumder (CFC - 41).
Most passes: Tiri (ATKMB - 929), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 909).
Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC - 68).
Most touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219), Vladimir Koman (CFC - 1085).