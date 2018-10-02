ISL: 6 players who secured big moves after playing in the ISL

Besides making football popular again, the ISL has brought in several big names to Indian football.

The four seasons have seen legends such as Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda, Diego Forlán and Dimitar Berbatov enthrall audiences.

Despite making little impact on the field with their performances, they have definitely added glamour and raised the profile of the game in India,

There have also been relatively unknown overseas players that have made their mark and moved onto better leagues.

Let’s have a look at them.

The Greek-Dutch striker was part of the Kerala Blasters setup in the fourth edition of the ISL scoring 4 goals in 12 appearances. After the sacking of Rene Meulensteen, the youngster departed for FC Goa in the second half of the season. He scored on one occasion and made 7 appearances.

His big frame (191 cm ) makes him the ideal centre-forward. His aerial prowess, good technical ability, and his work rate caught the attention of Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The 21-year-old will be wearing the famous green jersey and hoping to succeed in the Greek Super League.

