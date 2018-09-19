Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL: Top 7 Goal Scorers in Indian Super League history

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
352   //    19 Sep 2018, 00:24 IST


Nigeria v South Korea: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup

The Indian Super League is almost upon us and the excitement is building as the D Day arrives in just over a week. Twice Champions ATK kick off the 5th Edition of the ISL when they welcome Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium on 29th September and football fans will be hoping that the tournament reaches even higher standards of attractive, open, and entertaining football.

The last season of the Indian Super League saw a change in format, with 10 teams competing for the Trophy in a tournament that spread through 5 months of scintillating football. There were 95 matches played with 261 goals scored, averaging around 2.75 goals per game. There was a total attendance of 13,99,409 in the tournament. The tournament recorded 6 hattricks and was a goal feast like never before.

This season too, there are some fantastic goal scorers around, who will be hoping to score regular goals and fire their teams to the trophy. The Indian Super League has been home to some goal scoring superstars in the past 4 years and we look at the 7 highest goalscorers in the League here.

#7 Kalu Uche (Current Team - ATK)

#Career Goals in ISL – 17 

The Nigerian Striker is a part of the ATK team this season and has scored 17 goals from 26 games. Uche first broke into the scene in ISL 2015/16 season, scoring 4 goals from 11 matches while playing for FC Pune City, before returning back to Almeria in the La Liga. He came to ISL last season, appearing in the colours of Delhi Dynamos. He scored 13 goals in the 15 matches he appeared in for the Delhi side, with a fantastic 0.87 goals per game ratio.

Uche has played in various clubs all over the world, most notably in Spain for Almeria, where, in his second season, he helped them secure a promotion to La Liga for the first time in the club’s history. At Almeria, he scored 39 goals in 172 appearances and has the distinction of scoring against Spanish Giants Real Madrid and Espanyol, whom he would later represent in a brief stint. Uche was a part of the Nigeria team in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he scored 2 goals in the group stages.

ATK will be looking forward to Uche to lead their line this season and a repeat of his last season’s form could see the Kolkata side immensely benefit from their Nigerian striker’s presence.

1 / 7 NEXT
