ISL: Attacking football wanted - Should ATK show the door to manager Steve Coppell?

olive paul FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 25 Apr 2019, 17:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steve Coppell has managed Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur before his ATK stint

Ever since Sanjeev Goenka split with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, the fortunes of the Kolkata-based franchise has hit a downward spiral.

After the sacking of coach Teddy Sheringham, ATK brought in Steve Coppell to revive the club’s flailing football fortunes. Despite spending big on attacking talent, Steve Coppell’s men failed to qualify for the playoffs, scoring a measly 18 goals in 18 games in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Steve Coppell’s stint with Jamshedpur FC was equally disappointing when his team just managed 16 goals in 18 matches.

After a playing career on the wing with Manchester United, Coppell spent nearly 30 years racking up more than 1,000 games in the managerial dugout in England.

During his spell in-charge of Reading in the Premier League, Coppell was twice named the League Managers’ Association manager of the year (2006 and 2007).

“I won the LMA award two years on the bounce with Reading and looking back, yes, massive,” he admitted.

“They talk about comedians being on the road for 20 years and suddenly they become an overnight sensation — I had done that time.”

However, Coppell’s critics write him off as a peddler of dour, defensive anti-football. The utilitarian style of Steve Coppell has failed to enthuse fans and many believe defensive-minded coaches’ aren’t good for the ISL.

With league attendances falling and fewer goals being scored, there is an ongoing debate on whether ISL needs more coaches who deploy attacking tactics.

Advertisement

In stark contrast to Coppell’s pragmatic style of play, FC Goa’s expansive style of play based on speed, emotion and excitement has captured the imagination of football fans across India.

FC Goa boss Sergio Lobero insists it is his duty to entertain fans who spend their hard-earned cash.

“The primary idea is to make sure the fans are entertained. Not just our fans, but all the fans in general,” .Lobera said.

“We want to bring the fans to the stadium, so that they find some sort of excitement in the way we play. Through these years, there have been some matches which have been very exciting, and we will work towards ensuring that our fans have all the happiness that we can possibly give them.” he stated.

There's a sense among the fans that coaches like Steve Coppell prefer to suffocate games and win from a defensive platform.

With the clubs in the Indian Super League immune from relegation, it is imperative that clubs hire coaches who passionately believe in attractive, attacking football. Entertainment and goals is what fans want.

Big spenders ATK’s most important business in the summer is to make sure they hire a manager with the right credentials, preferably someone who can entertain fans with exciting and attacking football.