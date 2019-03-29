ISL: Former Hull City manager Phil Brown signs two-year contract extension with FC Pune City

Phil Brown took charge at Pune City for their last 6 ISL games

Englishman Phil Brown today signed a new two-year contract as the head coach of ISL side FC Pune City - after a six-game stint in the 2018-19 season saw a sharp upturn in the Stallions' fortunes.

Pune had 11 points from 12 games before Brown took over, and they ended up doubling their points tally in half those number of games, as they finished with 22 points in their league phase of 18 games.

In a chat with Sportskeeda just after he had arrived in India, Brown had said that he was eyeing a long-term stint in India, and not just a four-month sojourn. He had said that he wanted to ensure Pune racked up as many points as they could in the ISL, and follow it up with a successful campaign in the Super Cup.

This also may put to rest rumours about FC Pune City shutting down, as had been widely speculated towards the end of the ISL league phase

There had also been rumours earlier this month about Brown agreeing to join the Kerala Blasters, with Ishfaq Ahmed being touted as his assistant manager. That has all been put to rest now, with the news that Brown and his assistant Trevor Morgan, who's no stranger to Indian Football would stay on for at least two more years.

Brown, the former Hull City, Preston North End and Swindon Town manager, didn't fail to credit his predecessor Pradhyum Reddy, who had done a stellar job in setting up a solid base for the side, during his period as the caretaker manager, after the early-season sacking of Miguel Angel Portugal.

Pune begin their Super Cup campaign on Tuesday with a game against I-League champions Chennai City FC, and could face ISL finalists Bengaluru FC and FC Goa in the next two rounds, provided they win their games.

