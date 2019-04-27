ISL News: Antonio Habas could make a sensational return to ATK as the club part ways with Steve Coppell

Avik Roy

Antonio Lopez Habas helped ATK win the title in the inaugural season of the ISL

Antonio Lopez Habas could make a sensational return to his former club ATK, according to sources.

The Spanish coach, who helped the club win the title in the inaugural season of the ISL, has been offered from the club management, sources said. The news could be made official within the next few days.

ATK have officially parted ways with Steve Coppell. The British coach, who was largely unimpressive in his first season with the club, could only help the club finish in the sixth position on the table. On Wednesday night, ATK has officially sent him an e-mail, relieving off his duties.

It has been learnt that the offer has been initially made to another title-winning coach Jose Molina. But he is now appointed as the Sporting Director of Spanish National football team and didn’t show interest in taking up the offer. Knowing this, ATK turned to Habas and made the offer to take the coaching responsibilities for next season.

Habas was associated with the Kolkata-side (then Atletico de Kolkata) for two seasons. After winning the title in the debut season, Habas again led the club into the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Chennaiyin FC. The Spanish coach then moved to another Indian Super League club FC Pune City but couldn’t replicate the same success.

During his time, ATK played direct, dynamic and free-flowing football which created problems for other teams. The team didn’t play with attacking mindset but it was the three points that mattered to Habas.

But it was behavioural issues that plagued his coaching career in both Kolkata and Pune. In a match against FC Goa in 2014, Habas had allegedly punched former Arsenal legend Robert Pires in the tunnel and was banned for four matches and fined 50 lakh Rupees.

Towards the end of the season, he had altercations with his own player Fikru Teferra Lemessa and Habas didn’t think twice before dropping the most successful striker of the club in the final against Kerala Blasters FC.

He was also banned for four matches in the semi-final match against eventual champions Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and carried the suspension in his next club FC Pune City.

In Pune, he failed to guide the club into the semi-finals, and left the side after having altercations with the team management. Last year, there was a rumour that Jamshedpur FC could sign him but somehow the move didn’t occur.

ATK could return to their Spanish style if Habas is officially appointed as the coach. After three successful seasons, ATK’s form dropped in the last two years as the club finished in the ninth and sixth position respectively.

The Kolkata-based side has already signed their main foreigners including Manuel Lanzarote and Edu Garcia and roped in talented Indians like Jobby Justin. Further signing could be made once the coach arrives.