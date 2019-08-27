ISL News: Hyderabad FC included for the upcoming Indian Super League season

Indian Super League will see a new team in the upcoming season

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League will have a new team in the form of Hyderabad FC. This announcement comes a few days after the fixtures for the upcoming season were released with just the ten original teams.

Vijay Madduri and Varun Tripuraneni are the owners of the newly established Hyderabad FC while the club is expected to use Gachibowli stadium in the city as their home ground.

"I am thrilled and proud to be a co-owner of the club and I look forward to playing a significant role in developing football in the state, reviving its past glory. Sports has always been in my DNA and I am extremely happy to have a chance to contribute in this field," ISL's official website quoted Madduri as saying.

Madduri is an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin where he completed his MBA. He has been serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyderabad-based digital integration service provider Incessant Technologies for nearly ten years.

Meanwhile, Tripuraneni said that it is a proud moment for him to be the co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

"It is a proud moment for me, to be co-owner of Hyderabad FC. Hyderabad is a city with great football culture. I look forward to working with key stakeholders and building a strong foundation for the club, which will eventually contribute to the society and do the city proud. Our immediate task is to prepare for the new season," Tripuraneni said.

Tripuraneni is no stranger to the ISL given the fact that he has been Chennaiyin FC's Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the past apart from holding administrative roles like team manager and Chief Executive Officer in two separate terms with Kerala Blasters.

It remains to be seen whether Hyderabad have joined as the eleventh team or they will be Pune City FC's replacement. It is to be noted that Pune City FC have run into a lot of financial trouble and their situation was worsened by AIFF'S recent transfer ban.