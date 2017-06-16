ISL round-up: FC Goa to unveil new signing, Gianluca Zambrotta quits as Delhi Dynamos coach

Quick bites from the latest news stories concerning the Indian Super League.

Bruno Pinheiro is set to resign for FC Goa (Courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa set to unveil first signing of the season

Virat Kohli co-owned FC Goa are all set to unveil their first signing for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. According to a report from close sources, Portuguese footballer Bruno Filipe Travares Pinheiro is set to become the first foreign signing under new coach Sergio Lobera.

Pinheiro, who is primarily a defensive midfielder, played for the Gaurs in the ISL back in 2014 when Zico was the coach – making 14 appearances for the side. It is understood that his ability to play at centre-back as well as a defensive midfield is one of the major reasons as to why Goa are intent on resigning him.

Having played in Primeira Liga with Boavista and in the Israeli Premier League with Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Haifa, the 29-year-old has vast experience at the highest level. He has also featured for his country at junior levels.

Sources close to FC Goa have revealed that Pinheiro is set to come back for FC Goa. Although the player was excellent in his first season and the club wanted to continue his services in the second season, but due to the player’s personal issues, he was not available. But now FC Goa are happy to welcome Pinheiro back to the club.

Gianluca Zambrotta resigns as Delhi Dynamos coach

Gianluca Zambrotta is set to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning

It was officially announced on Wednesday that the Delhi Dynamos have terminated their contract with coach Gianluca Zambrotta after reaching a mutual agreement.

On mutual agreement, Delhi Dynamos FC & Gianluca Zambrotta have decided to part ways.

On mutual agreement, Delhi Dynamos FC & Gianluca Zambrotta have decided to part ways.

We wish him luck for the future. #OnceALionAlwaysALion

Zambrotta was appointed as the head coach before the start of the previous season. In his tenure, the former Juventus and Italy defender guided the team to the ISL play-offs. The Dynamos won five games, drew six and lost only thrice in the league stage to make it to the playoffs. However, they were ousted by the Kerala Blasters on penalties in the semis.

In a statement, the 40-year-old said, "It's been an honour and a privilege for me to manage Delhi Dynamos FC and work in the Indian Super League. While my new assignment takes me away from Delhi, I have nothing but fond memories of the club and its fans."

Zambrotta is expected to join Fabio Capello at Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning where he will serve as the assistant coach.