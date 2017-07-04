ISL roundup: CK Vineeth set to leave Bengaluru FC, East Bengal star to join Kerala Blasters

A quick roundup of the latest Indian Super League happenings.

Mehtab Hossain is set to sign for Kerala Blasters today

Kerala Blaster's midfield terrier Mehtab Hossain will pen a new deal with the club later today. According to local Bengal media, Hossain will head to Hyderabad today to put pen to paper on a contract that will see him join Kerala Blasters in a permanent move.

The 31-year-old played with the Kochi-based Indian Super League (ISL) outfit in the past three season on loan from East Bengal, but he has now ended his ten-year long association with the Red and Golds.

His signing means Kerala Blasters will retain one of their key players from the team that reached the final in two out of three ISL campaigns. Earlier this year, before the start of the I-League, Hossain promised to win the title for East Bengal and said he would leave the club if they don't become league champions.

Having seen the Red and Golds finish a disappointing third in the I-League, Hossain had no option but to leave East Bengal and Kerala Blasters have now snapped him up. Personal terms have been agreed with the player, and only his signature on the dotted lines remains to seal the deal.

Along with Hossain, CK Vineeth is also set to be snapped up by Kerala Blasters after he was not retained by Bengaluru FC. Vineeth and Hossain will be the two players the Blasters will retain, thereby leaving star defender Sandesh Jhingan to be part of the player draft which will be conducted later this month.

Kattimani retained by FC Goa

FC Goa have pulled off a relative coup by retaining the services of goalkeeper Laxmikanth Kattimani for the 2017/18 ISL season. The 28-year-old shot-stopper was relegated from the I-League with Mumbai FC last season, but his performances for the Gaurs in the past two ISL seasons have meant he will play ISL football later this year.

Despite finishing last in both ISL and I-League in the past 12 months, Kattimani is highly regarded at FC Goa, and hence his retention. The goalkeeper was the first choice for the Gaurs in both ISL 2 and ISL 3 and has also played for Dempo in the past. He was on loan at Mumbai FC for last season's I-League and has now returned to his parent club.

It is believed that despite the sums being offered to Indian goalkeepers like Amrinder Singh and Debjit Majumder, Kattimani will not be among the highest earners at FC Goa.

The demand for goalkeepers has skyrocketed this transfer window in India, and clubs have been quick to tie down their Indian number ones. That being said, Kattimani's new deal at FC Goa for three years is a bargain for the Gaurs.

Velez unlikely to return to NorthEast United

Velez was a key player for NorthEast

NorthEast United are unlikely to have the services of their star striker Nicolas Velez for next season. The Argentine played a prominent role for the Highlanders in the past two ISL campaigns but will not return to the Guwahati-based club's ranks later this year.

Velez is currently plying his trade at Thai outfit Suphanburi FC and has been in fine form this year. His current deal with Suphanburi runs until November this year, but the striker is expected to stay put at the club beyond his current contract.

This will be a big blow for NorthEast, who are already on the lookout for Velez's replacement. Ex-Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been sounded out by the Highlanders, but the Dutchman doesn't fit the profile of striker that Velez is. A few more players have also been contacted, but nothing concrete has materialised so far.