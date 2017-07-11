ISL 2017 roundup: FC Pune City make a big move, Tata take away what the Blasters treasured

A huge announcement for Kerala fans as well!

Emiliano Alfaro

FC Pune City made their first big offseason move, signing last year’s star striker Emiliano Alfaro. The former Lazio man was a star for NorthEast United last season – top scoring for them with five goals. However, that was not enough to see the Highlanders land a playoff spot as they fell a couple of points short.

Following his adventures in last year’s ISL, the 29-year-old has been plying his trade in UAE Division One – playing for Al Fujairah S.C.

We are pleased to welcome the Uruguayan striker, Emiliano Alfaro!



Read more: https://t.co/B28eIAVpMr pic.twitter.com/8XadFL4QYQ — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) July 10, 2017

The Uruguayan was adjudged the “Hero of The Match” thrice last season as the men from the North East got off to a flying start. However, Nelo Vingada’s men got derailed in the middle of the season and ended up missing the cut for the semis.

Both NorthEast, as well as FC Pune City, remain the only teams in the ISL not to have made an appearance in the semi-finals. Pune had roped in Antonio Habas from Atletico de Kolkata last year after he had led the side from the City of Joy to the title in 2014 followed by an appearance in the semis in 2015.

The Spaniard, however, failed to work his magic in Pune as they finished sixth on the table. Scoring goals was the big issue for the Stallions as they ended the season with only 13 goals from their 14 games – the lowest tally in the league. With Alfaro now on board, Habas will hope that the signing fills a big hole in the side.

Coppell heading north

After leading a much unfancied Kerala Blasters side to the final last season, former Manchester United legend and Reading manager Steve Coppell is reportedly heading north this year. The Englishman was expected to continue to at the helm for the Men in Yellow, however, it now seems that he will take over the reins at Tatanagar - the new team under the ownership of the Tata group.

A source close to the team had earlier told Sportskeeda, “We are in talks with Coppell over a role here in the team. We are not aware of his situation with the Kerala team, though.”

The retention of Mehtab Hossain seems to have been the flashpoint in the relationship, with Coppell strongly advocating to keep the midfielder. And now it seems that former Manchester City and England U21 manager Stuart Pearce is the favourite to become the Blasters’ next manager.