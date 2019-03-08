ISL Semifinals: Mumbai City vs Goa- 3 Key battles as Sergio Lobera eyes away goals over Jorge Costa's side

An interesting battle is on the cards!

The 2018-19 season of Hero Indian Super League is about to end, with only the semifinals and finals remaining.

While the first semi-final will see table toppers Bengaluru FC cross swords with first-timers Northeast United FC, the second semi-final will be a clash of ideologies between FC Goa's Sergio Lobera and Mumbai City FC's Jorge Costa.

We call it a clash of ideologies because FC Goa is an all-out attack team whereas Mumbai City FC likes to pounce on the counter. In the league stages of the game, the Gaurs triumphed on both the occasions, first thrashing them 5-0 at home and then 2-0 in their own den.

However, in the knockout stages of the game, individual battles won in the combat zone can turn the tide in a team's favor.

Without any further ado, here are 3 key battles which will decide the outcome of the game.

#3 Coro vs. Lucian Goian

Ferran Corominas will be the man to watch out for FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Battles between the star striker of one team and stopper-back of another is a long-established contest which has enthralled the crowd for ages.

And, when FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will lock horns among themselves, all eyes will be on Spain's Ferran Corominas, who will like to add more goals to his name, and Romania's Lucian Goian, who will leave no stone unturned to ensure his adversary's mission fails.

Lucian Goian has 70 tackles and 175 clearances to his name this season whereas Coro has 15 goals and seven assists in his bag.

In the league stage encounters between Mumbai and Goa, Coro scored a goal in both the occasions but it was through penalties. And, the guilty party was Souvik Chakraborty and Subhasish Bose.

Lucian Goian did contain Coro in both the occasions but freed up other players which led to a 5-0 and 2-0 thrashing.

The Romanian needs to take additional leadership duties in the back this time so that threats from others like Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, and Jackichand Singh can be neutralized.

