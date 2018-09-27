ISL 2018/19: Team Preview - FC GOA

A still from FC Goa kit launch 2018-19

Home Ground: Fatorda Stadium

Manager: Sergio Lobera

FC Goa has finished in the top-4 of the ISL thrice. Hailing from a state where Indian football can boast of a great football culture, the Gaurs will be hoping for a title win this season. After scoring 43 goals last season, FC Goa was the best attacking side of ISL 4.

But the defence and goalkeeping departments were not up to the required standards and as a result, they faltered when nearing the finish line.

FC Goa has brought in a whole host of new defenders like Nirmal Chhetri, Carlos Pena and Moutrada Fall to strengthen their backline. Indian midfielders Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh will add strength to the midfield.

However, the loss incurred due to the transfer of Manuel Lanzarote to ATK, who scored 13 goals last season could come back to haunt them. They enjoyed a great preseason in Spain.

Previous Seasons

2014-15: Semi-Finalist

2015-16: Finalist

2016-17: 8th

2017-18: Semi-Finalist

SQUAD ANALYSIS

Credits: Indian Super League official twitter

Goalkeepers

Lalthuammawia Ralte, Mohammad Nawaz, Laxmikant Kattimani (All Indians).

Experienced Laxmikant Kattimani will be in goal for the Gaurs this season. Given the error-prone nature of Kattimani, Ralte and Nawaz will be around waiting for their chance between the sticks.

Defenders

Mourtada Fall (Senegal), Carlos Peña (Spain), Nirmal Chettri, Chinglensana Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Lalhmangaihsanga, Mohamed Ali (All Indians).

The biggest concern for Sergio Lobera this season would be to address the cracks in Goan defence if he has to challenge for the title this season. The new recruits - Spanish Carlos Pena is 35 and the Senegalese Mourtada Fall is 30 years old. If he could find the right combination at the back, it could well decide the fate of his team at the end of the season.

Midfielders

Hugo Boumous (Morocco), Miguel Palanca Fernández (Spain), Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Pratesh Shirodkar, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Imran Khan (All Indians).

Midfielders Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahouh and Mandar Rao Dessai are a delight to watch when they are in full swing. Addition of winger Jackichand Singh from Kerala Blasters will increase the number of chances created this season. Hugo Boumous and Lenny Rodrigues are both effective when given chance.

Forwards

Ferran Corominas (Spain), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh (Both Indians).

Ferran Corominas was the top-scorer last season with 18 goals. He formed a formidable partnership with Lanzarote last season and an effective replacement will decide Goa's chances this year. Youngsters Colaco and Manvir will have to step up for Goa to emulate last season's heroics.

SUMMARY

A crowd of football enthusiasts cheering at the Fatorda will be the best inspiration for the Gaurs to bring the ISL Trophy back to the football Hub of India. Sergio Lobera has a comparatively young side with an average age 26. If the defensive problems are addressed and the goalscorers keep ticking, FC Goa has a chance to clinch this year's ISL.

Prediction

FC Goa has the potential to reach the semi-finals of the ISL yet again.