ISL to I-league 2018-19: 5 Players who made the switch

Abinash Ruidas [Image: ISL]

With Indian Super League's commercial success over the past few years, a lot of players have moved from I-League to the ISL. Bengaluru FC also swapped I-League for the cash-rich Indian Super League a couple of years back with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal reportedly looking to do the same next year.

While moving from I-League to ISL has been the most popular move, some players have gone the other way, either to revive their careers or to get more game time. While it is seen as a downgrade, the unpopular switch can work as a blessing in disguise for those who have gone for it.

#1 Abinash Ruidas

When Sankarlal Chakraborty decided to sign Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, it seemed that the club had found a solution for their left winger dilemma. But, things didn't go according to plan as the youngster was moved on after just 3 appearances for the club.

This season, Mohun Bagan has gone in for Britto PM and Abinash Ruidas while Pintu Mahata is already there trying to make the left wing spot his own.

Ruidas made 14 appearances for Mumbai City FC staying on the pitch for more than a thousand minutes but was mostly played at the left-back position for the club. He would be hoping to play in a more advanced position for his new club.

#2 Abhra Mondal

Abhra Mondal

Abhra Mondal had a disappointing spell with Bengaluru FC last season as he only made one appearance for the Blues.

East Bengal also had a roller-coaster ride when it came to the man between the sticks last season. The 38-year-old Luis Barreto made 8 appearances but wasn't convincing enough. Mirshad Michu also failed to impress in his limited no. of appearances. Ubaid CK was decent in his 7 appearances and will be hoping to compete with Mondal this season for the No.1 spot.

Mondal would be quite happy to return for the club he represented for 7 years straight at the beginning of his career. The 32-year-old Mondal is expected to go straight into the starting XI with Ubaid CK deputising for him.

