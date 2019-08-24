ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC confirm Raphael Augusto's departure

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST News 56 // 24 Aug 2019, 13:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Raphael Augusto

Chennaiyin FC has confirmed the departure of midfielder Raphael Augusto. The Brazilian, who was part of the title-winning sides under the management of Marco Materazzi and John Gregory, will bid adieu to The Blues after a successful four-year spell.

With 2⃣ x #HeroISL trophies 🏆 to his name and countless memories over four glorious seasons, club legend Raphael Augusto today parts ways with #ChennaiyinFC.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/vNrHDgYZi5#PoduMachiGoalu #NandriRapha pic.twitter.com/ykNETzss0x — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) August 24, 2019

In an official statement released by the club, the midfielder said,

“I just want to thank all the fans and supporters, because they always did their best to help and support me! I always gave my best on the field because of you guys, the fans. You all deserve the best and I will always be thankful for what you guys did for me. All my love and thanks to the fans.”

When the Blues were in requirement for a proper midfielder, Augusto joined the Chennaiyin FC ranks on loan from Fluminense in 2015. He was one of the main reasons for the change in fortunes, before the club went all the way to secure their first ISL title in 2015.

The midfielder also made 57 appearances for the club, thereby going to become a huge fan favourite during this period. Augusto scored seven goals for the club, including the strike against Bengaluru in the 2018 final, which is seen as the salient moment in his Chennaiyin FC career.

“Raphael Augusto is a name synonymous with Chennaiyin and the club’s rich history. He will forever be remembered as someone who gave more than 200% every time he took to the pitch and the club’s most ardent supporter off the pitch. We hope he continues to remain one, even now. We are all emotional at his departure from the club, and we would like to take this moment to thank him for all the countless memories. His flair, trickery, technical brilliance and not to mention his ever-smiling demeanour will forever be ingrained in our club’s folklore. We would like to wish him and his lovely family, the very best for the future.” said Chennaiyin FC's co-owners.

The Marina Machans also confirmed the departures of CK Vineeth, Halicharan Narzary, and Mohammed Rafi earlier as well.