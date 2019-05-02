ISL Transfer News: Delhi Dynamos' star midfielder to join Indonesian club Persib Bandung

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST News 172 // 02 May 2019, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rene Mihelic's time with Delhi Dynamos is over

Delhi Dynamos' star midfielder Rene Mihelic has agreed to join Indonesian club Persib Bandung for the upcoming Piala Indonesia Cup and the 2019 season of Liga 1, the premier division league of Indonesia. The Slovenian hinted the same on his official Instagram account.

Transfermarkt had listed Rene Mihelic's transfer from Delhi Dynamos to Persib Bandung on 29th April, triggering rumors that he was set to move to Indonesia. Two days prior to that, the 30-year-old had announced on the social media platform that he was bidding India adieu.

As one can see on the above Instagram post, Rene Mihelic has acknowledged transfermarkt's reference of being the second most viewed player on the website above the likes of Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, and Christiano Ronaldo. It mentions Rene Mihelic as a Persib Bandung player.

Mihelic first forayed into the Indian waters from Latvian club Riga FC during the 2017-18 season of the ISL. Signing on a one-year deal with Chennaiyin FC, the Slovenian scored two goals and bagged four assists in 14 matches in their title-winning campaign.

Delhi Dynamos took note of his talent and signed him for the upcoming season. However, Mihelic could take them only as far as the eighth spot in the points table, scoring once and assisting twice.

Rumors of Mihelic leaving the ISL club's shores began to surface as soon as Delhi Dynamos announced their squad for the Super Cup. The management didn't register him and goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro for the tournament, indicating that the duo might not be in Josep Gombau's team for the next season.

Persib Bandung finished fourth in the 2018 season of Liga 1, 10 points behind the champions Persija Jakarta. They have already reached the quarter-finals of the Piala Indonesia Cup and lost the first leg 2-1 to Borneo FC. The reverse fixture will be held on Saturday.