ISL Transfer News: Irish defender Carl McHugh all set to sign for ATK

26 May 2019

Carl McHugh captained Motherwell in the 2017-18 season where they reached the finals of the Scottish Cup and League Cup

Irish defender Carl McHugh, who currently plies his trade with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, is all set to sign for ATK on a two-year deal. The former Ireland U-21 international has given his verbal agreement and the club officials are only waiting for the summer transfer window to open in India to unveil the signing.

Speaking to the his a local Irish newspaper Donegal Daily, the 26-year-old admitted that he was tempted by India's lure and looking forward for the new challenge in his life.

"I am 26 and I would like to go and see a different part of the world because you only get one career."

Having played for Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle in League One and League Two before penning a deal with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, Carl McHugh wants to experience something different.

"I have played in England in League One and Two, I have played up here and at 26 I would like to experience something different so it is something I would be interested in. I have got a girlfriend but no kids so I am an easy traveler. There's not too much uprooting so we will see what happens."

McHugh was a part of the famous Bradford City squad that reached the finals of the 2013 League Cup, becoming the first fourth-tier club in England to achieve so in 51 years. Moreover, he even scored against Aston Villa in the first leg of the semi-finals.

McHugh has represented his nation Ireland 14 times- seven times for the U-17 team, five times for the U-19 team, and twice for their U-21 team. He is yet to represent them internationally.

McHugh is primarily a center-back but can also play as a left-back. In the 2015-16 season for Plymouth in League Two, the manager deployed him as a midfielder.

Given his versatility to play in a variety of positions, McHugh will be a great addition to the ATK squad being revamped under new head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

They have already signed Jobby Justin from East Bengal and retained Manuel Lanzarote and Edu Garcia. Michael Soosairaj and Salam Ranjan Singh might make their way too.