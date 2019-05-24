ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche set to sign for Kerala Blasters FC

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 86 // 24 May 2019, 18:27 IST

Bartholomew Ogbeche is all set to re-unite with his former coach Eelco Schattorie

Former NorthEast United FC striker, Bartholomew Ogbeche, is all set to sign with Kerala Blasters FC for the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

The Nigerian would be joining head coach Eelco Schattorie from Guwahati, who made the move to Kerala earlier this week.

NorthEast United FC and Bartholomew Ogbeche have already parted ways, with the former announcing the same a day before on social media.

While many were speculating where his next move would be, Kerala Blasters gave him a lucrative deal and the former PSG striker said yes to it.

Ogbeche played a monumental part in NorthEast United's road to playoffs last season, scoring 12 goals and 2 assists.

His injury in the later stages of the competition meant the team lacked a reckoning force up front which resulted in their loss to Bengaluru FC in the ISL semi-finals and the quarter-final defeat to Chennaiyin FC in the Super Cup.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, had a disastrous 2018-19 season and scored only 18 goals. Their foreign stars couldn't live up to the expectations and failed to inspire the Indian players too.

Ogbeche will partner Slavisa Stojanovic up front, who is expected to remain with Kerala Blasters.

The Serbian even represented the 'B' team in the Kerala Premier League where they bowed out in the semi-finals to Gokulam Kerala.

Mario Arques and Segio Cidoncha can also jump the gun from Jamshedpur FC and the fate of the rest of the Kerala Blasters management hangs in balance.

Coming to their Indian signings, Sandesh Jhinghan and Sahal Abdul Samad have already penned a three-year extension. Zayed bin Waleed, Rahul KP, and Lovepreet Singh are all set to don the Blasters' jersey the next season whereas Nongdamba Naorem and Jeakson Singh might move to the senior team.

Seiminlen Doungel has already signed for FC Goa and, Dheeraj Singh might leave Kerala Blasters.

Losing two fan-favorites, Eelco Schattorie and Bartholomew Ogbeche, to Kerala Blasters isn't a good news for the club. To make inroads, they have signed Lalengmawia from Indian Arrows and successfully offered Redeem Tlang an extension.