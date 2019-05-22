ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC sign FIFA U-17 World Cupper Lalengmawia

Lalengmawia is currently training with the rest of the India U-19 squad, which will participate in the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships Qualifiers in November.

The member of the Indian squad in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Lalengmawia has joined NorthEast United FC for the 2019-20 season of the ISL, Sportskeeda has learnt. The club officials have already teased the signing on their social media accounts and the official announcement should be coming soon.

The wily winger made two appearances coming off the bench for India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. In the first match against USA, he replaced Suresh Singh Wangjam in the 93rd minute moments before the referee blew the final whistle.

In the third and final group stage game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Lalengmawia replaced Aniket Jadhav in the 78th minute en route to the side's 4-0 thrashing from Ghana. Head coach Luis Norton de Matos even selected the youngster into his Indian Arrows squad to compete in the 2017-18 season of I-League. However, Lalengmawia got little playing time as he could make only two appearances.

It was under the present coach Floyd Pinto that Lalengmawia got more chance to express himself. His performance levels, in particular his pace and passing accuracy in the final third, increased sharply as a result of it.

Lalengmawia made 11 appearances and even scored a goal against Shillong Lajong in the 2018-19 season of the I-League. His performances in the Super Cup, too, were commendable as his constant trickery down the right wing posed a problem for the Kerala Blasters full-back Pritam Singh.

Lalengmawia's signing is a vital acquisition for NorthEast United FC and their fans. Kerala Blasters have already roped their manager Eelco Schattorie who was incredibly popular with the fans.

They also lost Keegan Pereira to Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC are planning to pull a coup by offering Rowllin Borges a lucrative deal. Redeem Tlang, who is included in Igor Stimac's provisional squad for the King's Cup, might leave NorthEast United as he didn't travel with the club for their Super Cup campaign despite being fully fit.