ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United rope in Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United announced on Thursday that it has roped in Ghana's leading goalscorer Asamoah Gyan for the upcoming season.

Gyan made his professional debut in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in the Ghanian Premier League, scoring 10 goals in 16 games before moving to Serie A side Udinese. He stayed at Udinese for 5 years which included a loan spell at Serie B side Modena. He scored 26 games in 92 league games in Italy before going to Rennes in the Ligue 1.

After two seasons at Rennes, he made the big-money move to Sunderland in the Premier League, dashing all transfer deals to become the erstwhile highest-paid player at the club in 2010. He featured 36 times for the Black Cats before moving to Al-Ain (UAE) on a loan deal which ultimately resulted in a permanent move in the following season. He was in dream form in the Gulf state, netting 95 goals in just 83 games. With such form, he attracted interest from other clubs in Asia and Shanghai SIPG roped him in.

Gyan did not click the way he would have wanted to in China and was loaned to Al Ahli Dubai as he marked his return to the UAE. Gyan then moved to Turkish side Kayserispor before joining ISL side NorthEast United.

Speaking on the signing, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said: “We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”

Asamoah Gyan said: “I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career. I have heard great things about NorthEast United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season. I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year.”

Gyan is NorthEast United's eighth foreign signing as Federico Gallego still remains unfit to appear for the Highlanders as per sources, Sportskeeda has learnt. Gyan may also be a replacement if the other striker, Maximiliano Barreiro misfires. As ISL allows only seven foreigners to be registered, it is to be seen who Gyan replace till January at least when foreigner registrations open again for the teams.