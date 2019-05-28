ISL Transfers: ATK sign brothers Soosairaj and Regin, Irish defender Carl McHugh

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 233 // 28 May 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Soosairaj moves to ATK after a stunning season with Jamshedpur FC

Two-time ISL champions ATK have signed Irish defender Carl McHugh in an effort to strengthen their defense. ATK have also signed attacking midfielders Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin this season. Soosairaj and Regin are meant to form a formidable midfield with the experienced Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, who has been retained from last season. Michael Soosairaj has been signed by ATK on a five-year contract.

McHugh has moved to ATK from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. He is primarily a central defender, but can also be handy as a left back, and even as a midfielder. He has also previously captained Motherwell. He will be joining English defender John Johnson, who has been retained by ATK from last season.

Soosairaj used to play for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League last season, where he scored four goals in 14 matches during the 2018-19 ISL season, as he earned his first India call-up, with head coach Igor Stimac calling the Tamil Nadu man up for his first ever India squad for the King's Cup in Thailand.

Michael Regin also played as a midfielder for Chennai City in the I-League.

“Carl McHugh is a very versatile and exciting player. His talent and his leadership skills will impact the team in a very positive way. I welcome him to the ATK family. Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin are experienced players who have been playing competitive football in India. Their understanding of the game, their attacking style will add value to ATK," said Antonio Lopez Habas, who has returned to ATK as their head of the 2019-20 ISL season.