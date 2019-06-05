×
ISL transfers: Kerala Blaster FC all set to rope in Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi Dynamos FC

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
47   //    05 Jun 2019, 05:37 IST

Gianni Zuiverloon played for Delhi Dynamos FC in the previous season
Gianni Zuiverloon played for Delhi Dynamos FC in the previous season

Kerala Blasters FC is all set to sign Dutch defender Gianni Zuiverloon for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

The centre back featured for the first time in Indian Football last season when he played for Delhi Dynamos FC. He played 17 matches for the team and was their best stopper with 40 tackles, 36 inceptions and even scored a couple of goals.

In spite of his fruitful display with the club, he turned down an attractive offer and is heading towards South India for a possible second stint in Indian football.

It will be a huge loss for Delhi Dynamos FC, while Kerala Blasters FC will be pretty happy to secure the services of the veteran footballer.

Gianni is a very experienced footballer who started his senior professional career with Dutch giants Feyenoord, following which he played club football in European countries like England and Spain. He also played 22 matches for the Netherlands U21 national team.

Kerala Blasters FC has had a very disappointing 2018/19 Indian Super League season, having finished at the ninth position with just a couple of wins in their quota of 18 matches. They conceded a total of 28 goals in their campaign, which speaks a lot of their defensive instability.

Having Gianni Zuiverloon in their playing XI will make their back line more compact when they restart their quest for a maiden ISL title.

Gianni will join the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika in Kerala Blasters FC. Not only that, he will be playing under the supervision of his countrymate Eelco Schattorie.

The manager from the Netherlands was recently roped in by Kerala Blasters FC for the 2019/20 season. Eelco also enjoyed a memorable ISL last season, his best so far in Indian football, having led the NorthEast United FC to their first ever top-four finish. 

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Delhi Dynamos FC Kerala Blasters FC Indian Football Roundup Indian Football
