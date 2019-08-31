ISL Transfers: NorthEast United FC retain Jose Leudo; hold talks with Mislav Komorski

Jose Leudo becomes the fourth foreigner to represent Northeast United FC in ISL after securing the services of Gallego, Maximiliano Barreiro, and Martin Chaves

ISL side NorthEast United FC have successfully retained Colombian defensive midfielder Jose Leudo. The club announced it through their social media handles and are holding talks to bring back Croatian centre-back Mislav Komorski, who played for them last season before being released owing to an injury.

Leudo becomes the fourth foreign signing to join NorthEast United FC after the arrivals of Federico Gallego, Maximilliano Barreiro, and Martin Chaves. The 25-year-old played 19 matches for the Highlanders last season and averaged a staggering 45.21 passes per game.

Leudo's addition will bolster newly appointed coach Robert Jarni's prospects in the midfield, which will miss the services of Rowllin Borges. NorthEast United FC, however, will have the young and dynamic duo of Ninthoinganba Meetei and Lalengmawia coming from Indian Arrows to aid in the midfield.

Leudo's presence just in front of the back four provided NorthEast United FC with the solidarity required in the midfield. He made 41 tackles, 26 interceptions, 59 clearances, and 15 blocks with a passing accuracy of 85.33%. However, he also earned himself 4 yellow cards and 1 red card.

Mislav Komorski played 10 matches for NorthEast United FC in the ISL last season before making way for Janeilar Rivas Palacios in the centre-back position. In those 10 matches, the Croatian made 72 clearances.

NorthEast United FC are yet to announce a defender for the upcoming season of ISL apart from Nim Dorjee Tamang from FC Pune City. Moreover, they lost Mato Grgic to Mumbai City FC and Palacios signed for Argentinian top-tier club Gimnasia.

After confirming Jose Leudo's signature, NorthEast United FC have only three foreign slots left to fill. If the talks go ahead as planned with Mislav Komorski, only two vacancies will remain.