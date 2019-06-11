×
ISL Transfers: NorthEast United's Juan Mascia signs for Argentinian club

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
132   //    11 Jun 2019, 22:40 IST

Juan Mascia will play in Argentina's second division after a fruitful ISL season with NorthEast United FC
Juan Mascia will play in Argentina's second division after a fruitful ISL season with NorthEast United FC

ISL franchise NorthEast United's Juan Cruz Mascia has signed for Argentine second division club Chacarita Juniors on a one-year contract in a free transfer. The Uruguayan's signing was confirmed by the official website of his new club.

NorthEast United was Juan Mascia's first foray outside his native country, Uruguay, where he played for various clubs. The 25-year-old made 15 appearances and scored 3 goals for Eelco Schattorie's side in the ISL, including a late penalty against Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Chacarita Juniors got relegated from the Argentine Primera Division in 2018 and played in the second division the next season. They finished in the 24th position but will continue playing in the Primera B Nacional as performances of the last three seasons are taken into account while relegating a club in Argentina.

Juan Mascia's loss means NorthEast United have lost one more foreigner. Kerala Blasters have already roped Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mato Grgic is expected to follow the suit to Mumbai City FC. Federico Gallego was loaned from Uruguay's Boston River and his stint got over at the end of the season.

Even their head coach of the previous season, Eelco Schattorie, has parted ways with NorthEast United FC and signed with Kerala Blasters. Some regular Indian players in their starting line-up like Rowllin Borges and Keegan Pereira have left the club to sail their ships in the waters of Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC respectively.

Having said that, a lot of Indian players have pledged their allegiance for one more year. Gurmeet Singh, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Lalrempuia Fanai, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, and Lalthathanga Khawlhring have already signed an extension whereas Wayne Vaz, Ninthoingamba Meetei, and Lalengmawia will be valuable additions to NorthEast United's squad in the next season of the ISL.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC ISL News Indian Football
