ISL 2019-20: 3 Players to watch out for this season and what fuels them

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Nov 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE

Every year, India is adorned with a ton of festivals. From Holi to Diwali, there is always something around the corner to celebrate in the country. Right now, the biggest celebration in the country is the Indian Super League as 10 teams compete against each other to be crowned the best football team in the country.

Not only are the fans entertained every year but some great talents also emerge from the tournament. Currently, ATK are leading the table with 9 points from four matches but FC Goa, NorthEast United, and Jamshedpur FC are giving them a run for their money.

With the ISL already underway, we have a decent sample size on the players that could light the tournament up. Let’s take a look at three players to watch out for this season:

Chennaiyin FC might be at the bottom of the table right now but Vishal Kaith has shown promise and been a beacon of hope for the team this season. The 2-time runners-up have Kaith to thank for the solitary draw they’ve managed this season.

The 0-0 draw came against Mumbai City FC where Kaith was in inspiring form, thwarting opposition attacks time and again. Watching him protect the nets reminded one of the legendary Czech goalkeeper and Kaith’s hero, Petr Cech.

What sets him apart from most of the other Indian goalkeepers is his ability to play as a sweeper-keeper, quickly coming off the line and playing the ball with his feet. In an era where teams defend with a high-line, a goalkeeper’s ability to come out of his box and sweep away killer balls is an essential skill and Kaith’s agility and quickness that allows him to do that.

The Kerala Blasters FC left-back is a classic full-back who plays textbook football with a no-nonsense approach at the back. Lalruatthara might not be the flashiest player going forward but he is an incredibly good defender that allows him to get the better off the forwards regularly.

He has played 29 times in the ISL and has made 139 tackles in them. He also has 29 interceptions to his name while also making an astonishing 106 clearances and 34 blocks in the process.

The number of tackles and clearances he makes is a testament to his athletic ability. He as the pace to run back and catch his marker and the intelligence to cut out attacks before they become dangerous.

The NorthEast states of India have a knack of producing some fine footballers and Redeem Tlang seems to be the next big star to come out from there. Last season, his goalscoring tally read just 1 goal from 19 matches. This season, however, he has been at his prolific best, scoring two goals in just three matches, helping his team to just 1 point behind the table toppers.

Compared to last season, he looks sharper and more athletic. As a result, he is also looking highly confident in his approach. Recently against FC Goa, he scored a goal that brought the fans to their feet, reminiscence of a certain Lionel Messi.

With the ISL being a 5-month long tournament, the players' fitness will come in to question and despite playing in different positions, the players mentioned above have one thing in common – Fitness.

