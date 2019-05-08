IWL: Bala Devi hits 7 goals in Manipur Police's win over SAI; Sethu FC ease past Bangalore United

Bala Devi, Manipur Police striker

SAI-STC Cuttack 0 lost to Manipur Police 10 (Bala Devi 10', 15', 41', 45+2', 54', 78', 83', Rinaroy Devi 38', 81', Daya Devi 58')

LUDHIANA: Manipur Police rode the success of their star striker Bala Devi to demolish a young SAI-STC Cuttack by a humongous margin of 10-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium, here, on Wednesday.

The mercurial striker scored seven goals in the match – four in the first half and three in the second.

It was a show of strength by Manipur Police, who were eager to bounce back after their defeat against Sethu FC.

Bala Devi was on target from the start, and she took only 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet. After getting the ball outside the SAI penalty box, she switched to her right foot, and drove the ball home.

It took Bala just 5 minutes to add the second goal of the match, before she completed her hat-trick on the 41st minute. The Manipuri striker added a fourth just before the half-time break, to make it 5-0.

The second half went much in the same way as the first, as Manipur Police dominated possession and continued their intent to score goals. Bala went on to add three more goals to her name in the second half, while the likes of Rinaroy Devi and Daya Devi added two more to make the score 10-0 in Manipur Police’s favour.

With this, Bala Devi has scored an unprecedented seven goals in the match, something that puts her well in the driver’s seat for the highest scorers’ award, in the nascent stages of the 2018-19 Hero Indian Women’s League.

Sethu keep winning

Sethu FC 3 (Sabitra Bhandari 11’, Sandhiya 42’, Anita Basnet 75’)

bt Bangalore United FC 0

Sethu FC completed a dominant performance against Bangalore United FC with a 3-0 win.

Sethu's Nepali strikers Sabitra Bhandari and Anita Basnet were on the scorers’, netting the first and the third goals of the match. However, it was India international Sandhiya, who’s brilliant display on the wings, and a first half goal, that earned her the Player of the Match award.

Sethu were dominant from the very start, and Sabitra Bhandari continued her brilliant form to score the first goal of the match on the 11th minute. This goal takes Bhandari to the top of the scorer’s charts with five goals from two games.

She looked sharp, and displayed great awareness in linking-up with Dangmei Grace, Sandhiya, and Ratanbala Devi. The Nepal International netted a second goal in the first half, but it was given off-side.

With a few minutes of the first half left, Sandhiya also joined in on the act, as she finished off a smooth move by Sethu.

The second half continued much in the same vein, as Sethu hogged possession of the ball, and barely allowed their opponents to set up any counter attacks. Their efforts finally paid off, when second half substitute, Basnet, who came on for Bhandari, got on to a rebound, sold a dummie and rounded Bangalore keeper Crystal Ann to score into an empty net.