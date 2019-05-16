IWL: Bangalore United beat Baroda FA, post first win; Kolhapur defeat SAI

Bangalore United's Amsavalli Narayanan in a tussle for possession with Ishita Mankotia of Baroda Football Academy in the IWL

Baroda FA 0 lost to Bangalore United FC 2 (Sivasankari Arumugam 36’, Paromita Sit 86’)

LUDHIANA: Bangalore United FC got their first win of the 2018-19 campaign as they beat Baroda Football Academy by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Sivakumari Arumugam and Paromita Sit scored the two goals as Bengaluru waltzed to the win. Their winger Amsa got the player of the match award.

Bangalore were the dominant of the two sides as they looked to keep the ball for long spells and pass it around.

Captain Amoolya Kamal was perhaps their most influential player from the middle of the park, combining well with Khushbu Kumari to form a formidable midfield partnership.

Amsa gave the two midfielders good support from the middle of the park as Amoolya and Khushbu looked to feed her the balls on the right flank.

Bangalore finally got their breakthrough with a little less than 10 minutes left for the half-time whistle, when Sivasankari Arumugam gave them the lead.

The forward cut in from the left, dribbled past a couple of defenders and rifled a shot into the net from just outside the penalty area.

After the changeover, Baroda attempted to orchestrate their attacks through left winger Mona. However, Bangalore pushed their defence stalwart Komal Kumari into the holding midfield position to neutralise the threat.

Bangalore threw forward Paromita Sit into the mix in the second half, and she had an influence on the play, linking up with Amsa.

With a little under 10 minutes of regulation time left, Sit once again linked up with Amsa, who cut inside and layed it off for captain Amoolya. The Bangalore captain's first-time shot rattled the crossbar.

The combination finally worked out with about five minutes of regulation time left. Amsa was fed the ball on the right wing, as she dashed into the box and sent in a low cross that Sit merely had to tap into the goal from inside the six-yard-box.

With this win Bangalore now move on to four points from as many games in Group II.

Kolhapur sign off with win

FC Kolhapur City 2 (Kamala Devi 4’, Renu 33’) bt SAI-STC Cuttack 0

FC Kolhapur City finished off their 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 victory over SAI-STC Cuttack.

It was a mixture of both experience and youth, as Kamala Devi and Renu scored the two goals for Kolhapur. SAI defender Jyoti Kumari was awarded the Player of the Match for her exploits in the defence.