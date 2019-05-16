×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IWL: Bangalore United beat Baroda FA, post first win; Kolhapur defeat SAI

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
18   //    16 May 2019, 19:22 IST

Bangalore United's Amsavalli Narayanan in a tussle for possession with Ishita Mankotia of Baroda Football Academy in the IWL
Bangalore United's Amsavalli Narayanan in a tussle for possession with Ishita Mankotia of Baroda Football Academy in the IWL

Baroda FA 0 lost to Bangalore United FC 2 (Sivasankari Arumugam 36’, Paromita Sit 86’)

LUDHIANA: Bangalore United FC got their first win of the 2018-19 campaign as they beat Baroda Football Academy by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Sivakumari Arumugam and Paromita Sit scored the two goals as Bengaluru waltzed to the win. Their winger Amsa got the player of the match award.

Bangalore were the dominant of the two sides as they looked to keep the ball for long spells and pass it around.

Captain Amoolya Kamal was perhaps their most influential player from the middle of the park, combining well with Khushbu Kumari to form a formidable midfield partnership.

Amsa gave the two midfielders good support from the middle of the park as Amoolya and Khushbu looked to feed her the balls on the right flank.

Bangalore finally got their breakthrough with a little less than 10 minutes left for the half-time whistle, when Sivasankari Arumugam gave them the lead.

The forward cut in from the left, dribbled past a couple of defenders and rifled a shot into the net from just outside the penalty area.

After the changeover, Baroda attempted to orchestrate their attacks through left winger Mona. However, Bangalore pushed their defence stalwart Komal Kumari into the holding midfield position to neutralise the threat.

Advertisement

Bangalore threw forward Paromita Sit into the mix in the second half, and she had an influence on the play, linking up with Amsa.

With a little under 10 minutes of regulation time left, Sit once again linked up with Amsa, who cut inside and layed it off for captain Amoolya. The Bangalore captain's first-time shot rattled the crossbar.

The combination finally worked out with about five minutes of regulation time left. Amsa was fed the ball on the right wing, as she dashed into the box and sent in a low cross that Sit merely had to tap into the goal from inside the six-yard-box.

With this win Bangalore now move on to four points from as many games in Group II.

Kolhapur sign off with win

FC Kolhapur City 2 (Kamala Devi 4’, Renu 33’) bt SAI-STC Cuttack 0

FC Kolhapur City finished off their 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 victory over SAI-STC Cuttack.

It was a mixture of both experience and youth, as Kamala Devi and Renu scored the two goals for Kolhapur. SAI defender Jyoti Kumari was awarded the Player of the Match for her exploits in the defence.

Tags:
Indian Women's League 2019 Kamala Devi Indian Football
Advertisement
IWL: Sethu FC put 9 past SAI; Manipur beat Baroda; Bangalore United draw with Kolhapur City
RELATED STORY
IWL: Manipur Police book semis berth after win over FC Kolhapur City; SAI beat Bangalore United
RELATED STORY
IWL: Sabitra Bhandari's 4 strikes help Sethu FC beat Manipur Police; Kolhapur City win thriller over Baroda Football Academy
RELATED STORY
IWL: Bala Devi hits 7 goals in Manipur Police's win over SAI; Sethu FC ease past Bangalore United
RELATED STORY
IWL: Supermum of Indian Football, Amoolya, balances Motherhood and Football with elan
RELATED STORY
IWL: Sangita Basfore screamer helps SSB Women beat Rising Student Club; Gokulam Kerala claim another win
RELATED STORY
IWL: Gokulam Kerala end league stage with perfect record; SSB Women close to semis berth
RELATED STORY
IWL: Panjim Footballers draw with Rising Student Club; SSB Women keep hopes alive
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Anju Tamang scores fastest goal in Indian Women's League in just 14 seconds for Gokulam Kerala
RELATED STORY
IWL: Manisha hat-trick powers Gokulam Kerala to win over Rising Student Club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us