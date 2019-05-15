×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IWL: Gokulam Kerala end league stage with perfect record; SSB Women close to semis berth

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
72   //    15 May 2019, 19:45 IST

Gokulam Kerala players celebrate a goal against Hans Women FC in the IWL
Gokulam Kerala players celebrate a goal against Hans Women FC in the IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Anju Tamang 10’, Ranjana Chanu 35’, Dalima Chhibber 68’) bt Hans Women FC 1 (Anushka Samuel 23’)

LUDHIANA: Gokulam Kerala FC finished their Group I campaign with a perfect record as they beat Hans Football Club from Delhi by a convincing 3-1 margin at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Anju Tamang, Ranjana Chanu and captain Dalima Chhibber scored for Gokulam, while Anushka Samuel netted one for Hans Women.

Gokulam, who have already secured a spot in the semifinals, took the early initiative, as their forward Anju Tamang put them in the lead on the 10th minute. However, Hans took just a little over 10 minutes to get back on level terms, when Anushka Samuel converted a chance.

The side from Kerala dominated play for most of the first half, and eventually regained their lead, when Ranjana Chanu scored an absolute blinder of a goal. Being played into some space on the right, she took a touch and curled a left footer above and around Hans keeper Vanshika Rana.

Gokulam carried on much in the same vein in the second half as well, with captain Dalima Chhibber dominating in the middle of the park, while teenage sensation Manisha led the line for the Kerala side.

Eventually, Gokulam captain Dalima Chhibber extended their lead a little after the hour mark, when she the ball was crossed in from the left and she tapped it into the goal from inside the box.

Hans had the chance to halve the lead mid-way through the second half, when Anushka was played through on goal as she beat the Gokulam offside trap. She only had goalkeeper Linthoi to beat, but the latter made a fine save to keep Gokulam’s two-goal cushion.

With this result, Gokulam finish the group with five wins out of as many matches, having scored a total of 16 and conceded just one.

Advertisement

Panjim Footballers 2 (Karishma Shirvoikar 4’, 89’) lost to SSB Women FC 6 (Sangita Basfore 12’, 57’, Sumila Chanu 55’, 60’, Ranjita Devi 67’, 81’)

SSB Women Football Club took a step closer to qualifying for the semifinals after beating Panjim Footballers 6-2.

Ranjita Devi, Sumila Chanu and Sangita Basfore scored a brace each for SSB, while Karishma Shirvoikar netted two for Panjim.

Tags:
Indian Women's League 2019 Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Football
Advertisement
IWL: Sangita Basfore screamer helps SSB Women beat Rising Student Club; Gokulam Kerala claim another win
RELATED STORY
IWL: Anju Tamang stars as Gokulam Kerala beat SSB Women; Panjim Footballers earn 3 points
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Anju Tamang scores fastest goal in Indian Women's League in just 14 seconds for Gokulam Kerala
RELATED STORY
IWL: Manisha hat-trick powers Gokulam Kerala to win over Rising Student Club
RELATED STORY
Indian Football transfer rumour: Dalima Chhibber to join Gokulam Kerala for Indian Women's League
RELATED STORY
IWL: Panjim Footballers draw with Rising Student Club; SSB Women keep hopes alive
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala: Gnohere Krizo strike sends Snow Leopards Top
RELATED STORY
Snowfall Disrupts I-League - Gokulam Kerala stuck in Srinagar; Real Kashmir vs East Bengal game postponed
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala v East Bengal - Preview, Predicted Line-ups, Live Streaming details as QEB bank on luck for first title
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir won against Gokulam Kerala
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us