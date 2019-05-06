IWL: Manisha hat-trick powers Gokulam Kerala to win over Rising Student Club

Action from the Gokulam Kerala vs Rising Student Club match in the Indian Women's League

Ludhiana: It was billed as a clash of two heavyweights, but in actuality, it turned out to be quite the opposite as Gokulam Kerala FC demolished Rising Student Club 5-0 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Manisha scored a hat-trick to power Gokulam through, while her India international teammate Sanju stole the show with a Player of the match performance.

It was Gokulam all the way, and the side from Kerala got off the blocks early on and took the lead on the 12th minute itself, when Dalima played it in to Sanju, who calmly put it in the back of the net.

Just seven minutes later, Manisha powered her way into the RSC box while being constantly under challenge from a defender, and fires it past the keeper into the goal.

About another 10 minutes later, Gokulam netted a third, and it was yet another India International, Anju Tamang who scored this time. She ran on to a ball from Ranjana smashed it into the net.

A tactical switch by Gokulam coach Priya PV in the second half, sent Manisha into the overdrive mode. Manisha swapped position with Anju, with the former playing up top, and the latter playing in the hole.

This worked wonders for them, as Manisha soon showed her class. It took her some time, but on the 72nd minute, the local girl dropped her shoulders, sold a dummy, and powered a left-footer into the back of the RSC net.

Soon after, Manisha showed her presence of mind yet again, as she pounced on a rebound and slotted it past RSC keeper Rani Bhowmick. The writing was on the wall, as Gokulam cruised to the final whistle from then on.

Alakhpura bag 3 points against Hans Women FC

Samiksha scored for Alakhpura against Hans Women

Earlier, FC Alakhpura were the first team to earn three points in the third edition of the Hero Indian Women’s League with a 1-0 win over Hans Women FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. India U-18 international Samiksha scored the only goal of the match.

Result: FC Alakhpura 1 (Samiksha 17') bt Hans Women FC 0