×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IWL: Sabitra Bhandari's 4 strikes help Sethu FC beat Manipur Police; Kolhapur City win thriller over Baroda Football Academy

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
29   //    06 May 2019, 19:34 IST

Manipur Police could not find a win against Madurai-based Sethu FC in the IWL
Manipur Police could not find a win against Madurai-based Sethu FC in the IWL

Result: Manipur Police SC 4 (Sowmiya og 22’, Bala Devi 41, 90+1, Pramodini Chanu 64)

lost to 

Sethu FC 6 (Sabitra Bhandari 1’, 16, 34, 45+3, Dangmei Grace 67’, 75’)

LUDHIANA: Sethu FC outclassed Manipur Police in a thrilling encounter that saw two hat-tricks and 10 goals. The team from Madurai eventually fashioned a massive 6-4 victory over their Manipuri opponents at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show as she netted four first-half goals to power Sethu FC to the win. Her counterpart Bala Devi was also on song, scoring two goals, but her efforts went in vain.

Sabitra, who has been a menace for Nepal on the international front, continued her exploits for Sethu right from the kick-off, as she finished off a move on the 29th second. This was the fastest goal of the Hero Indian Women’s League this season.

The Nepal striker struck again a quarter of an hour later, before an own goal by Sethu keeper Sowmiya pulled one back for Manipur Police. However, Bhandari earned her hat-trick on the 34th minute itself, Grace fed her a ball from the right and she slipped it past the Manipur keeper Panthoi Chanu.

Bala Devi shipped one over Sethu keeper Sowmiya’s head to make it 2-3, but Sabitra scored her fourth with just seconds left on for the half-time whistle.

After the change of ends, Pramodini Chanu and Dangmei Grace scored in quick succession post the hour mark, to bring the score 5-3 in Sethu’s favour. Bhandari broke away with a quarter of an hour left, and unselfishly squared it to Grace, who tapped it into an empty to put the match beyond any doubts.

Advertisement

Bala Devi did score her second goal of the match in injury time of the second half, but it was too little, too late for Manipur Police.

Action from Kolhapur's game against Baroda in the IWL
Action from Kolhapur's game against Baroda in the IWL

Earlier in the day, FC Kolhapur City claimed a 4-3 win over Baroda Football Academy with Kamala Devi scoring the winner in the third minute of injury time.

Baroda took a 2-0 lead with Ayomide Awawu Anibaba scoring into her own net and Mona adding a 35th minute strike. However, Kashmina MS struck on either side of the break to level the scores.

Pratiksha Mithari then struck in the 88th minute only for Heta Shukla to equalise for Baroda. It finally took a winner from Kamala for Kolhapur to get the three points.

Result:

FC Kolhapur City 4 (Kashmina MS 45', 62', Pratiksha Mithari 88', Kamala Devi 90+3')

bt

Baroda Football Academy 3 (Ayomide Awawu Anibaba og 28', Mona 35', Heta Shukla 89')

Tags:
Indian Women's League 2018 Kamala Devi Indian Football
Advertisement
Indian Football transfer rumour: Dalima Chhibber to join Gokulam Kerala for Indian Women's League
RELATED STORY
IWL: Manisha hat-trick powers Gokulam Kerala to win over Rising Student Club
RELATED STORY
4 reasons for the downfall of Indian women's football
RELATED STORY
Chennai City FC wins maiden I-League title.
RELATED STORY
FC Basel's partnership with Chennai City FC may prove to be game-changer for Indian football
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Chennai City FC sign Japanese midfielder Katsumi Yusa
RELATED STORY
4 coaches that could replace Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan
RELATED STORY
4 Young players who could help England dominate world football in the future
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds go top as Birmingham win thriller
RELATED STORY
SAFF Cup: Indian women clinch 5th straight title with win over Nepal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us