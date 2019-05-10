IWL: Sethu FC put 9 past SAI; Manipur beat Baroda; Bangalore United draw with Kolhapur City

Manipur Police celebrate a goal against Baroda Football Academy

SAI-STC Cuttack 0 lost to Sethu FC 9 (Ratanbala Devi 4’, 29’, 88’, Sandhiya 9’, 87’, Indumathi 45+2’, Dangmei Grace 66’, Subha Patra 73’ og, Sabitra Bhandari 81’)

LUDHIANA: Sethu FC maintained their lead at the top of Group II with a massive 9-0 victory over SAI-STC Cuttack, at the GHG Khalsa University Ground in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Friday.

Ratanbala was on top form as she scored three goals to take Sethu to this massive win. Sethu FC also got off to a good start with Ratanbala Devi scoring on the fourth minute itself. Five minutes later, Sandhiya doubled the score, before Ratanbala struck again after the water break.

Indumathi added a fourth just on the stroke of the half-time whistle to put Sethu in a commanding position.

The second half began a little slower, but Dangmei Grace scored another before a Ratanbala cross was diverted into the net by SAI keeper Subha Patra, rendering it an own goal.

Sethu's Nepali sensation Sabitra Bhandari came on in the second half to score a seventh with less than 10 minutes of regulation time left on the clock. Sandhiya scored one on the 87th minute, before Ratanbala completed her hat-trick seconds before the end of regulation time.

Big win for Manipur Police

Baroda Football Academy 1 (Mona 33’) lost to Manipur Police SC 6 (Daya Devi 7’, Bala Devi 13’, 37’, 45+3’, Prameshwori Devi 90’)

Over at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Manipur Police continued their top form as they demolished Baroda Football Academy 6-1. Bala Devi was on song again, as she scored four goals for her side.

Manipur police picked up where they had left off in their previous match, as Days Devi wasted no time in putting them in the lead in the seventh minute.

This was followed by yet another great display by Bala Devi, who netted a first-half hat-trick.

Baroda did manage to squeeze a goal in between, as Mona soared up the left flank and sent in a cross. However, her cross was misplaced and ended up deceiving Manipur keeper Panthoi as she tipped it over the goal-line.

Manipur reduced the pace of their attacks in the second half, but still managed to get a couple of goals, as Bala and Parmeshowri Devi scored two more to post another massive win for Manipur Police.

Action from the Bangalore United vs Kolhapur City match in the IWL

Bangalore United FC 1 (Paromita Sit 47’) drew with FC Kolhapur City 1 (Pratiksha Mithari 80’)

Later, Bangalore United FC held FC Kolhapur City to a 1-1 draw, as the Weather Gods rained down in the first half.

Kolhapur were dominant for most parts of the game, but Bangalore got the goal early in the second half and managed to fend off their opposition for majority of the game. Their Goalkeeper Crystal Ann Pinto received the Player of the Match award for her heroics under the bar.