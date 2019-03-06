Jaipur Super League: Rajasthan Eagles claim win over Neerja Modi Football Club in GW2

Action from the Jaipur Super League

Jaipur, 03rd March, 2019: The second week of AU Bank Jaipur Super League, powered by Dainik Bhaskar, witnessed some nerve wracking games. Three matches were played on Sunday, March 3.

In the first match of match week 2, Rajasthan Eagles beat Neerja Modi Football Club 2-1. The game witnessed 2 spectacular free kicks from the Rajasthan Eagles captain Prateek Chaudhary. The first goal scored by Prateek was in the 43rd minute. He curled a beautiful left footer right into the top right corner. Neerja Modi kept on the pressure and played some tidy football and thus leveled through Yash in the 65th minute.

It looked like another stale mate but the Eagles captain had other ideas. In the 77th minute, the skipper this time curled above the wall in the bottom corner of the goal. The keep made a valiant effort but however was unable to keep the ball out of the net. Neerja Modi kept pressing but were unable to break the eagles defense for the second time in the match,

Rajasthan Eagles 2 (Prateek Chaudhary 43, 77) bt Neerja Modi Football Club 1 (Yash 65)

In the second match of the, Playspace battled it out with Royal Football Club. After a 4-0 loss in the first game, Playspace showed some positive intent in this game. For the Royals, it was their first outing and squandered plenty of chances in the opening minutes.

The Playspace keeper made a terrific on the line save denying Zubin, the Royals striker a clear goal scoring chance. The game did not change much in the second half and Royals kept on pressing the playspace defense.

However, a judgment error by the Royals keeper, gifted playspace with an opening and Neeraj pounced on the opportunity in the 72nd minute. Playspace defended deep and managed to hold on to the 1-0 lead and take 3 points away from the match,

Playspace 1 (Neeraj 72) bt Royal Football Club 0

The final encounter for the week featured AU Rajasthan B lock horns with Ajmer FC. For AU Rajasthan B, Ruchir stuck early in the 14th minute. A miss kick from Sonu, the number 10 of AU Rajasthan FC B, ended in an assist which Ruchir gladly converted.

Ajmer FC looked clueless with the technical football displayed by AU Rajasthan FC in the first half and Sonu then latched on a through ball and finished in the top corner in the 30th minute.

It was almost 3-0 before the half as Bhanupratap broke free only to see his shot saved by the Ajmer keeper.

After the first 45 the sides switched sides and it also looked as Ajmer had switched their plans. Just 2 minutes after the break, Kuldeep from Ajmer FC made a delightful chip from almost 30 yards out and the keeper was left helpless as the ball ended in the back of the net.

The game switched from one end to another, but a careless handball from AU Rajasthan FC centre back inside the D area helped Ajmer FC score from the Spot in the 86th minute. Ritik converted his second spot kick from as many games and thus leveling the scoreline at 2-2.

AU Rajasthan FC B 2 (Ruchir 14, Sonu 30) drew with Ajmer FC 2 (Kuldeep 47, Ritik 86)

