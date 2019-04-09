Jaipur Super League: Royal FC, AU Rajasthan FC A secure wins

Jaipur Super League

AU Bank Jaipur Super League was back in action after the Holi Break. 6 teams went head to head in the weekend bonanza.

In the first match of the week, Royal FC faced second placed team Rajasthan Eagles. Going into the match, Rajasthan Eagles were on a 3 match unbeaten streak and per only behind on goal difference. On the other hand, after the initial set back, Royal FC looked to continue their 2 match winning form. Rajasthan Eagles started the stronger of the two sides and continued to press high in the Royal half. The strikers, Shubham and Ranu Singh looked out of touch as they squandered a dozen of chances. In the other half, Zubin and Ajay of Royals, tried to gain their composure and started taking charge of the game. The first half ended 0-0. Against the run of play, Royal FC scored in the first minute of the second half. Zubin Ajay was the man on target for the Royals. Likewise the initial exchanges, Rajasthan Eagles kept pressing the Royal defense but failed to convert another handful of easy tap ins. In the end Royal FC beat Rajasthan Eagles by 1-0.

In the second game of the weekend, AU Rajasthan FC B went head to head with Jaipur City FC. Both the teams have shown some promising football however have ended up losing points in their previous games. While AU Rajasthan B have drawn one and lost 2 of their previous 3 games, Jaipur City FC after winning the first game of the league have lost one and drawn one. After the early exchanges in the opening minutes AU Rajasthan FC took the lead, through Bhanupratap in the 16th minute. Jaipur City FC went close multiple times before equalizing in the 41st minute. At half time, both teams were locked at 1-1. AU Rajasthan B went out on attack mode but likewise previous matches, the strikers failed to convert half chances. Jaipur City FC took the league in the 68th minute through Bhanu Khanojia. Jaipur City’s resilient defense looked to have won it for them but only for the brilliance of Bhanupratap of AU Rajasthan B deny them. Bhanupratap curled home in the 81st minute making it 2-2 for AU Rajasthan B and securing a point to each team. Both teams had a major set back in the closing minutes, as a player from each side was sent for reckless tackle.

The final game of the day brought the extreme teams in the league with table toppers AU Rajasthan FC A and the bottom side Ajmer FC. AU Rajasthan FC A have been the most attacking team in the league, scoring a mammoth 11 goals in 3 matches. The match was expected to be played in the Ajmer half and it turned out the same way. The AU Rajasthan forwards went all out from the word go. Prashant used all his experience into play and showed great composure to scoop the keeper after running past the defense in the 21st minute. With barely 4 minutes after scoring the first, in one of the moves of the season, Sadiq gracefully turned the defender with a creative fake and created another one on one with the Ajmer keeper before slotting it past the helpless lad 25 minutes after the kick off. The Ajmer defense were under continuous attack and somehow managed to go into half time trailing 2-0. It clearly did not look as Ajmer’s day and things went from bad to worse as they were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute. To add salt to the injury Kamal continued his glorious scoring run and put the match well in the AU Rajasthan FC hand adding a third in the 82nd minute. If any further damaged was to be inflicted, it was one called upon by Ajmer FC going down further to 9 men after a reckless tackle in the defensive half.

The league will now be entering in the second half of the competition, with 3 continuous wins in a row, AU Rajasthan FC top the table with 10 points from 4 games, while Royal FC are now placed second with 9 points after 4 games. The games starting from 6th of April will now be played at the University of Rajasthan center grounds.

