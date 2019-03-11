Jaipur Super League: Royal FC edge AU Rajasthan FC 'B' in thriller

Jaipur, 09th March, 2019: AU Bank Jaipur Super League entered into it’s third match week. 2 exciting games were played on Saturday.

In the first match of match week 3, Rajasthan Eagles clashed with Mewar FC. The table toppers Rajasthan Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Mewar FC. The match witnessed some rock solid defense from the Mewar side.

Likewise the previous 2 matches, the Mewar centre back Amir Sohel stood stronger than the great wall of China. Both sides squandered equal opportunities to seal the game. Sameer from Mewar FC smashed the cross bar with a thunderous strike. He was unlucky to see the ball drop on the other side of the line.

The Rajasthan Eagles forward line on the other hand struggled to beat the resilient Mewar defense. At the end points were shared and eagles remained on top of the table with 3 games played and securing 7 points out of maximum 9 available.

Rajasthan Eagles 0 drew with Mewar FC 0

The second match of the day produced plenty of goals. Hatrick hero Kamal Chaudhary helped AU Rajasthan FC defeat Playspace 6-0.

AU Rajasthan FC started on a positive note and were on attack mode from the word go. A delightful ball from AU’s midfield genius Deepak created the perfect opportunity for Kamal to open the scoring in the 34th minute. The Playspace defense maintained it’s shape and ended the first half trailing by 1 goal only.

A tactical change by AU Rajasthan’s coach introduced Sadiq in the second half. The change reaped reward in as early as the 54th minute with Sadiq putting his name on the goal sheet. 2 top class saves from the AU Rajasthan keeper Nitin Meel helped AU RFC dominate the game. Kaml then hit a screamer of a freekick in thr 67th minute to make it 3-0 for AU Rajasthan FC.

An own goal by Mohit in the 75th minute left no chances for a come-back from Playspace. Continuing their attacting game, Arvind further added salt to injury scoring a volley from close range in the 80th minute. In the 84th minute of the match Kamal completed his hatrick and made it 6-0 for AU Rajasthan FC.

With the win AU Rajasthan FC now have 4 points from 2 matches.

AU Rajasthan FC 6 (Kamal 34, 67, 84, Mohit og 75, Sadiq 54, Arvind 80) bt PlaySpace 0

The first match of Sunday featured Mewar FC & Ajmer FC. A lone goal from Sonu in the 21st minute was the difference between the 2 sides. Ajmer wasted plenty of chances to draw level but failed to convert them.

Amir Sohel was at his usual best standing tall and strong in the Mewar defense. Ajmer were awarded a free kick right on the edge of the D and Ramesh the Ajmer captain almost hit the perfect spot. In the end, Mewar finally ended their winless run and gained 3 points.

Ajmer FC-0 lost to Mewar FC 1 (Sonu 21)

Match No 2 of Sunday produced one of the most entertaining games of the league. In the battle between AU Rajasthan B and Royal Football Club, the game saw as many as 5 goals scored. Royal FC beat AU Rajasthan Football Club by 3-2 in this close encounter.

Anuj Sharma opened the scoring for Royal FC in the 17th minute. It took, Chandrapal and Royal FC only 10 more minutes to double the lead in the 27th minute. For AU Rajasthan B’s keeper, the day went from bad to worse as another error in judgment helped Royal’s take a 3-0 lead. The third goal was scored by Ajay Saini in th 37th minute.

A 35-yard free-kick which seemed like a simple save for any keeper however ended up in the back of the net. It seemed a blunder from the AU Rajasthan FC shot stopper Arjun Singh. AU Rajasthan FC responded immediately with Bhanu pulling one back.

The second half saw AU Rajasthan FC come out all guns blazing and started with some attacking mindset. They created plenty of chances and were rewarded with a penalty in 72nd minute. Ruchir made no error and scored for AU RFC B. Royals defense seemed clueless and almost conceded an equalizer. At the end 90 minutes were a little less for the perfect comeback.

AU Rajasthan FC B 2 (Bhanu 38, Ruchir 72) lost to Royal FC 3 (Anuj 17, Chandrapal 27, Ajay 37)

The final game of matchweek 3 saw Neerja Modi FC face off with Jaipur City FC. Jaipur City FC started off as the stronger and composed of the two sides with earning a penalty in as early as 24th minute.

Amit Godara from Jaipur City stepped up but was denied from Yuvraj in the Neerja Modi goal. One moment changed the tempo and Neerja Modi finally found their flair.

To make things worse for Jaipur City FC, Neerja Modi got themselves a penalty and Deepak converted from the spot in the 39th minute. Going into the break Neerja Modi looked the better of the two sides.

Amit Godara continued his good form from the previous game and continued his goal scoring form. He pulled Jaipur City FC back on level terms in the 59th minute. The match ended 1-1 with Neerja Modi drawing their second consecutive game.

Neerja Modi FC 1 (Deepak 39) drew with Jaipur City FC 1 (Amit Godara 59)

